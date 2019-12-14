Take a look at the luxurious amenity kits you get when you fly with US airlines in first class, business, premium economy, and coach

- source
- David Slotnick/Business Insider
- Most airlines give their first and business class passengers amenity kits at the beginning of a flight. These can be filled with in-flight essentials like sleep masks, ear plugs, and moisturizer.
- Airlines also give amenity kits to their premium economy passengers, and some even give out versions of the kits in coach.
- We asked the three big US legacy carriers – American Airlines, Delta, and United – for their amenity kits so we could compare them. Here’s what you can expect to get the next time you fly long-haul on one of these airlines.
Here are United’s amenity kits: Premium economy is on the left, transcontinental business class is on the right, and Polaris business class is center.
The Polaris kit comes in a stylish dark blue zippered bag.
Unlike on other US airlines, the case isn’t branded by a bag or luggage company, but it’s still a nice, sturdy, reusable pouch.
It opens to reveal two sides — one with a pocket, and one holding a box.
You’ll find face and hand creams, lip balm, and a facial cleansing towelette from Sunday Riley.
The pocket holds the rest of the essentials: a toothbrush and toothpaste, earplugs, a sleep mask, socks, a pen, and tissues.
The sleep mask is probably the nicest of the three airlines,’ soft and smooth with a bit of structure.
United’s premium economy amenity kit comes in a similar but smaller pouch which opens on one side.
There’s a similar set of accessories inside, although the sleep mask — still useful! — isn’t quite as nice, and there’s no pen, tissue, towelette, or face cream.
On its premium transcontinental routes, United gives out abridged business class amenity kits.
The bag is a flimsier plastic, but the postcard — with one of United’s coastal hubs — is a fun touch, and the eye mask, earplugs, chapstick, and toothbrush/toothpaste should help you get comfortable on the relatively quick coast-to-coast flight.
United is also offering special Star Wars-themed amenity kits to coincide with The Rise of Skywalker’s opening in December.
Other than the wrapping on the dental kit and earplugs (and the postcard, on the trans-continental kits), the contents are pretty much the same, but the bags are definitely a cool touch.
Moving along to Delta, the airline offers amenity kits in every cabin — even regular old coach.
The Delta One business class amenity kits come in stylish Tumi bags — Delta’s had the partnership with Tumi since 2013 and has offered a whole range of styles.
The bag comes in two variations right now. Delta typically offers one on eastbound flights, and the other on westbound.
Delta has offered a variety of beauty products over the years. Right now, the amenity kits come with Le Labo lip balm and hand cream.
The kit also comes with a toothbrush and toothpaste, mouthwash, hand sanitizer, socks, a pen, and a sleep mask. It doesn’t come with earplugs, so you’ll have to bring your own if you want them.
The amenity kits came with Bombas socks as part of a promotion back in September, but right now they come with the standard unbranded socks.
Delta’s premium economy amenity kit also comes in a Tumi bag, albeit a bit smaller.
Inside the kit, you’ll find lip balm, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a hand cleaning towelette, a sleep mask, and socks. The sleep mask isn’t quite as nice as the Tumi one in the Delta One kits, but it’s still comfortable.
Delta’s main cabin passengers also get amenity kits, but in disposable bags.
If you’re in a “Comfort Plus” coach seat with extra legroom, you’ll get a kit with a toothbrush and toothpaste, a hand cleaning towelette, a sleep mask, and ear plugs.
Standard coach passengers get an identical kit, minus the toothbrush and toothpaste.
With the widest range — and arguably highest quality — comes American Airlines.
American is the only US airline that still offers a full-fledged international first class. In the airline’s Flagship (international) first and business classes, you’ll get a stylish amenity kit in a bag from the leather company This is Ground.
This is the first class version.
It comes in a few different colors, but they’re all equally sharp.
It comes fully stocked with lip balm, hand and face moisturizers from Allies of Skin, mouthwash, a toothbrush and toothpaste, tissues, socks, a sleep mask and earplugs, a pen, a cable organizer, and a mint.
Everything is high quality — the sleep mask is especially luxurious.
The Flagship business class kit comes in an equally nice, slightly smaller bag from This is Ground.
The layout of these kits is a little bit different.
It comes with most of the same things, except for the facial moisturizer, mint, and cable organizer.
On transcontinental flights, Flagship first and business classes get kits designed by LA-based shoe company Athletic Propulsion Labs.
Here’s the first class version …
… And here’s the business class one.
There’s not a huge difference between them.
The first class version comes with a toothbrush and toothpaste, tissues, Zenology lip balm, moisturizer, and towelettes, a sleep mask with ear plugs, and a hydration drink mix.
The business class version is essentially identical, but doesn’t come with the towelette.
The sleep mask is a bit oversized, but that’s a good thing; it’s super comfortable.
Last but not least, American’s premium economy kit, featuring a State Bags pouch.
There are a variety of designs — this particular one had a map of Brooklyn on it.
It comes with a toothbrush and toothpaste, a sleep mask, ear plugs, lip balm and lotion from Baxter of California, and socks.
