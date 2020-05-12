More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail this year, which means we probably won’t know who won the 2020 presidential race until days after election night

Due to a expected increase in voters casting ballots by mail this year, Americans probably won’t know who the winner of the presidential race is for days or even weeks after the election.

In the 2016 election, 23.7% of Americans voted absentee or by mail.

Voting rights experts told Insider they estimate the percentage of voters casting mailed-in ballots increasing to 50% to 70% this year.

The six battleground states likely to decide the election – Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania – all allow voters to cast absentee ballots without a documented excuse.

The election results will be delayed not only because paper ballots take much longer to count and process than electronic votes, but also because many states don’t allow officials to start counting until election day.

The last time a presidential election took weeks to resolve was in the year 2000, when the US Supreme Court ultimately ruled 5-4 to count a few hundred ballots in Florida for George W. Bush in a high-stakes case that handed him the presidency, bitterly divided the country, and undermined many voters’ faith in the democratic process.

The results of the presidential races in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 were called on the night of the election, with relatively little controversy over their outcomes. But as more voters than ever are likely to take advantage of mail-in voting to avoid going to the polls as a possible second wave of COVID-19 looms this November, Americans will have to wait longer for the results as a trade-off.

“Given an expected increase in absentee ballot voting in the November 2020 elections, delays in election reporting are to be expected, not evidence of fraud,” a group of top election experts on an ad-hoc task force wrote in a recent report on fair elections during the pandemic. “The 2020 presidential election may be ‘too early to call’ until days after election day.”

In the 2016 presidential election, 23.6% of voters nationwide voted absentee or by mail, with nearly 60% voting in-person on Election Day. And a much lower percentage voted absentee in states that do not hold their elections almost entirely by mail, with fewer than 15% of voters casting absentee ballots in 70% of states and the District of Columbia in 2016.

Debra Cleaver, a prominent voting rights expert and founder of Vote.org, told Insider that she conservatively estimates that the percentage of Americans voting absentee and by mail will double in 2020, with more than half of all registered voters expected to cast mail ballots.

“There is a real chance that we won’t know who the president is until two weeks after the election or more, and it won’t be because the Supreme Court is deciding the results, it’s because we’re still counting ballots,” said Cleaver.

Amber McReynolds, the CEO of Vote At Home and one of the nation’s leading experts on vote-by-mail, told Insider she projects that the percentage of voters who cast ballots by mail this November will likely be between 50% and 70%.

“I originally thought that it would double, but I actually think now it’s going to go higher than that to the point of essentially replacing in-person voting as the top percentage, where in-person voting is at 30% or less,” she said.

The majority of states allow voters to cast absentee ballots without an excuse

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state, which already has high levels of absentee voting, will take the step of mailing an absentee ballot with pre-paid postage to every single voter this November.

California joins Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, and Hawaii in giving everyone a ballot instead of making them take the step of requesting one. For years, those five states have been conducting their elections almost entirely by mail by also sending an absentee ballot to every voter and allowing them to either send it back in or put in a secure ballot drop-off box.

In addition to those six states, 28 states allow all voters to cast absentee ballots without a documented excuse, including five states and the District of Columbia that offer a permanent vote-by-mail option.

Seven more states only allow elderly voters above a certain age cut-off, often 60 or 65, to request an absentee ballot without an excuse. Several voting rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against Texas’ age waiver, arguing that it violates the 26th amendment’s protections against age discrimination in voting laws.

Other states have already altered their voting laws in response to the pandemic to make voting by mail more accessible either for their primary or November general elections.

The governors of both New York and Delaware have waived their states’ requirements that voters submit a valid excuse to vote absentee for their upcoming primary elections in June and July, respectively, and are mailing every registered voter an absentee ballot application. The top election official in Connecticut, which also currently requires an excuse to vote absentee, is considering doing the same for the state’s August primaries.

And both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, which officially require an excuse to request an absentee ballot, now allow voters to cite fear of contracting COVID-19 as an approved reason to submit an absentee ballot (Massachusetts also allows citizens to vote early by mail without an excuse).

That leaves just a small handful of states who, as of now, are set to require all voters to submit an excuse to vote absentee both in upcoming primary elections and in November.

As The Atlantic previously reported, the six battleground states likely to decide the election – Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania – all have no-excuse absentee voting.

It’s important to note, however, that not all absentee ballot laws are created equal. Some states, including those that don’t ask for an excuse, still require voters to jump through additional hurdles, like sending in a copy of a photo ID, getting a witness signature, or even having their ballot notarized, all of which are especially burdensome in a public health crisis.

Enforcement of absentee laws also varies. In South Carolina, which technically requires an excuse for voters under 65 to receive an absentee ballot, election officials told ABC-15 that as they face a surge in requests for the state’s June 9 congressional primaries, state law doesn’t require them to independently verify each voter’s excuse.

Sandy Martin, the top election official in Horry County, told the outlet: “We’ve had people call in, and we have to ask what your reason is for voting absentee and they said “COVID-19,’ and we inform them that that’s not a reason, so they pick one of the others.”

Why a big increase in Americans voting by mail will slow down the vote count

McReynolds, who previously worked as the director of the Denver Elections Division and helped implement universal vote by mail in that city, explained to Insider that counting mail ballots takes much longer than processing votes cast through electronic voting machines.

“In addition to the increase in mail-in ballots we expect, we actually are going to see a lot more paper ballots used this year than we did before because a lot of states have transitioned to using ballot marking devices and then counting the paper,” she said, referring to electronic machines that allow voters to also record their votes on paper as an added security measure. “And paper ballots just take longer to count.”

McReynolds said that processing a mail-in or absentee ballot involves receiving the envelope, extracting the ballot, usually matching the voter’s signature with a signature on file, and then either putting it through a ballot scanner or counting it by hand, a multi-step process that takes much longer than processing in-person votes.

McReynolds also noted that this year, many states are introducing both advanced auditing protocols and other measures to ensure the integrity of the “chain of custody,” or the process by which ballots get from the voter to an election office, without interference or tampering.

“If election officials have enhanced procedures around boxing and storing of ballots while they’re counting in addition to having more mail ballots to process, that also can add time,” she said. “But it’s ultimately more important for election officials to get it right than get it fast.”

Every state also has different rules and regulations governing when election officials are allowed to begin opening envelopes and counting ballots at all, another complicating factor that could slow down the timeline of when election results are released.

Tim Harper, a senior elections policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center, wrote on April 27 that while most states allow election officials to begin processing absentee ballots before election day, 16 states and the District of Columbia, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, require officials to wait either until the day of the election or even until after the polls close to begin any counting ballots.

Harper wrote that while some states like Colorado and Oregon are used to conducting their elections almost entirely by mail and already have highly efficient methods for processing mail-in ballots, other states will face more of a challenge keeping up with the deluge of mail ballots.

“Many states usually have a low rate of mail voting and can generally manage even late start times for mail ballot processing,” Harper wrote. “It’s when that process gets scaled up that delays in reporting even unofficial results will mount.”

Citing Michigan’s experience of seeing their absentee ballot requests for the March 10 presidential primary increase by 97% over the requests for the 2016 primary, Harper warned that “without extending the time available for election officials to process absentee ballots in advance of election day, initial results tallies could be delayed by days.”

Experts encourage voters to ‘flatten the curve’ of absentee ballot requests

In Wisconsin’s chaotic April 7 elections, the deluge of absentee ballot requests and delays in postal service completely overwhelmed election officials, meaning nearly 10,000 voters didn’t receive their ballots in time, and thousands of others couldn’t get theirs sent in after the US Supreme Court issued a last-minute ruling requiring all ballots to be postmarked by election day.

Both Cleaver and Hasen have applied the now-ubiquitous idea of flattening the curve of the rate of COVID-19 infections to flattening the curve of absentee ballot requests to avoid a similar scenario in states across the country this fall.

Experts are encouraging voters to do their party to flatten the absentee curve by submitting their absentee ballot requests as soon as possible to avoid overwhelming local election officials with a flood of request forms right before the election.

“The vast majority of voter registration applications and absentee ballot requests usually come in mid-October,” Cleaver told Insider. “This year, there should be no spikes.”

Some states, like North Carolina and Florida, are already accepting absentee ballot requests for November. And others, like Kentucky, are rolling out tools that allow voters to request ballots online instead of having to send in a paper request form.

“I just encourage people to go ahead and take the step now so that they’re not waiting till the very last minute to do it, and that way we can all help with some of that volume overload,” McReynolds said.

Both she and Cleaver emphasized that ultimately, it’s far more important for election officials to prioritize accuracy being transparent with voters about the timing over speed.

In such a crucial election year with the balance of power for years to come on the line, having most of the votes cast by mail on hard-copy ballots with a secure paper trail will help secure more confidence in the final result.

“I think it’ll mainly be a matter of education,” Cleaver said of getting Americans accustomed to waiting for the results of this year’s presidential election. “And as someone who works in the election world and is concerned with security, I’m much more comfortable with an election mainly conducted by mail ballots.”