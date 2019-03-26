Computer outage hits American Airlines, JetBlue and other carriers — and passengers are furious

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, lands at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Boeing's stock dropped more than 12 percent at the open on Monday, a day after a second deadly crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, the newest version of its most popular jetliner.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, lands at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Boeing’s stock dropped more than 12 percent at the open on Monday, a day after a second deadly crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, the newest version of its most popular jetliner.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Flyers across the US were reporting issues with American Airlines and JetBlue flights on Tuesday.
  • American Airlines said a computer vendor company called Sabre was responsible for the issues.
  • The outage affected Boston, Las Vegas, New York, Charlotte, and more.

Software issues were wreaking havoc across the United States on Tuesday due to a computer issue with a major airline reservation system vendor, Sabre.

Flyers on American Airlines and JetBlue reported long lines and confusion at airports ranging from Las Vegas to New York, Boston to Atlanta, and others.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the issue was quickly resolved.

“Earlier today, Sabre had a brief technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American Airlines,” the company said. “This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

A JetBlue spokesperson said its systems were being restored following a temporary outage of Sabre’s systems that impacted multiple airlines. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the representative added.

Sabre said that the system issue had been fixed by 1 pm Eastern Time.

“Earlier today Sabre experienced a system issue that impacted some customers,” a spokesperson said. “Technical teams were immediately engaged. Customers are reporting normal operations. We apologize for this inconvenience to those affected.”