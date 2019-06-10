American Airlines cancels flights on Boeing’s embattled 737 Max through September as the carrier’s $350 million headache gets worse

caption An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 from Miami landing at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on March 11. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

American Airlines on Sunday said it was canceling 115 flights a day through September because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max plane.

The Dallas-based carrier originally canceled flights on the embattled plane through August, saying it would take a $350 million financial hit. The 737 Max jets were involved in two deadly crashes months apart, which prompted authorities and airlines to ground the aircraft globally.

Many airlines have begun to consider asking Boeing for compensation as their bottom lines take a beating because of the ordeal.

Every day that Boeing‘s 737 Max plane remains grounded, as it has been since April, throws a wrench into 115 daily flights operated by American Airlines.

The carrier on Sunday announced it would extend cancellations for flights scheduled for the 737 Max plane through September while it and other airlines around the world await a software fix from Boeing to be approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

“American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 Max, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft soon,” the company said in a press release.

“We have been in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation (DOT), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and other regulatory authorities, and we are pleased with the progress to date.”

In April, American canceled the 115 daily flights, or 1.5% of its daily scheduled service, through August. In that announcement, the Dallas-based company also said the flight disruptions would cost it $350 million.

American owns 24 of the Max jets and has 16 more on order.

Southwest and Norwegian, two other carriers that use the Boeing 737 Max, have estimated the financial impact from the grounding to be $200 million and $58 million. Many other airlines are ready to pursue compensation from Boeing as a result of the disruptions.

Wall Street analysts aren’t convinced the plane will return to service until at least July, so the costs for airlines are likely to keep piling up.

“We continue to expect an end of July ungrounding with a certification of the new software a few weeks prior,” Myles Walton, an analyst at UBS, told clients in a note last week.

