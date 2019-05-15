American Airlines CEO reveals why a small Italian airline is the focus of the nastiest feud in the airline industry

Air Italy is a small Italian airline with a fleet of 13 planes, but it’s playing a central role in a feud between some of the world’s great aviation powers.

Here’s why.

For much of the past decade, America’s three largest airlines (US3) – American, Delta, and United – have been embroiled in a heated feud with their rivals from the Persian Gulf (ME3) – Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways.

The US3 have long accused the ME3 of tilting the playing field in their favor by using more than $50 billion in government subsidies to fuel their international expansions. As a result, the US3 alleges that the Middle Eastern carriers violated the Open Skies agreements that govern air travel between the US and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“The facts are those two countries, the UAE and Qatar have put subsidies into the three airlines, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told us. “The result of that is those three carriers fly routes without any regard to profitability, and that’s a concern for those of us who do have to produce profits on our flying.”

caption An Air Italy Airbus A330. source Air Italy

Parker added, “That’s an enormous threat to commercial aviation and the United States. And therefore we’re really concerned about it, and we’ve expressed that for quite some time now.”

The ME3 have long disputed these allegations.

In January 2018, the Trump administration brokered a deal with the Qatari government in which Qatar’s airlines would release more detailed financial reports. A side-letter deal between the two parties also included an agreement that Qatari airlines would not launch new flight routes into the US from outside the Persian Gulf. The UAE agreed to a similar deal in May.

The agreements seemingly put the feud to rest. However, the truce wouldn’t last very long.

A few weeks after the Qatari government’s deal with the Trump administration was announced, Italy’s Meridiana airline was rebranded as Air Italy and announced new flights to the US. Qatar Airways acquired a 49% stake in the financially challenged carrier several months earlier.