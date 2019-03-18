A cross-country American Airlines flight was diverted because its bathrooms were unusable

caption An American Airlines flight was diverted on Monday due to an issue that made its bathrooms unusable. source William Perugini/shutterstock

An American Airlines flight from San Francisco to New York City was diverted to Chicago because its bathrooms were unusable, the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 first reported.

American Airlines told Business Insider that the issue with the flight’s bathrooms occurred close to Chicago.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this diversion has caused the 74 passengers on this flight,” the airline said.

American Airlines told Business Insider that the issue with the flight’s bathrooms occurred close to Chicago. The airline said the aircraft would resume its journey to New York City once the problem was solved.

The Airbus A321 took off from San Francisco International Airport at 11:10 am Eastern Time and was scheduled to arrive at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:36 pm Eastern Time, according to Flightradar24. As of 4:00 PM Eastern Time, the flight was still in Chicago and did not have an estimated arrival time listed on Flightradar24.