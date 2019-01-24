A family claims they were kicked off of an American Airlines flight after passengers complained about their body odor

source Scott Olson/Getty

A Detroit family on vacation in Miami claim they were kicked off of an American Airlines flight after other passengers complained about their body odor.

Yossi Adler, his wife, Jennie, and their 19-month-old daughter were removed from a flight at Miami International Airport on Wednesday.

Adler told Florida’s Local 10 that his family doesn’t have a strong body odor, and wants to know if there was another reason they were taken off the flight.

“There’s nothing wrong with us,” he told Local 10.

The incident happened as they were boarding the plane on Wednesday night.

“All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, ‘Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we’re not letting you back on,'” Adler recalled.

The Adlers were told their luggage, car seat and stroller would be taken off the plane, but they say that didn’t happen, and were left with what they carried on.

American Airlines stood by its decision to remove the family from the flight in a statement.

“Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor,” a statement provided to Local 10 read. “They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday.”

The family made it safely back to Detroit on Thursday and were reunited with their items, but still don’t understand why they were kicked off the flight.

“We stopped several people in the airport and, it’s embarrassing, but we asked them, ‘Do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling,” Jennie Adler told Local 10.

Yossi Adler is still skeptical about the airline’s decision, and as it was happening accused the airline of singling the family out because they were Jewish, according to NBC News.

“I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth,” he said. “What is it?”

American Airlines is allowed to remove passengers from a flight if they have an “offensive odor not caused by disability or illness,” according to the company’s manual.