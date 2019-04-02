An American Airlines passenger says a couple sitting in first class on her flight played barefoot footsie

caption Passengers on a recent American Airlines flight were said to be playing footsie barefoot in first class. source Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

A couple appears to have been caught playing footsie barefoot in the first-class cabin of an American Airlines flight.

Laura Lakey, who says she was a passenger on the flight, posted Instagram photos that show a couple rubbing each other’s feet in the air while sitting in their plane seats.

An American Airlines representative told INSIDER that flying with bare feet is technically against the company’s rules.

Passengers flying in first class on a recent American Airlines flight appear to have been caught in the act of playing a game of barefoot footsie.

On April 1, Laura Lakey, who says she was a passenger on the American Airlines flight, posted photos on Instagram that appeared to show a couple playing barefoot footsie in the first-class cabin. She did not specify where the flight was going, but posted her location as Cancun, Mexico, on Instagram.

caption Barefoot footsie in action. source laketime209/Instagram

In the caption of her post, Lakey wrote that the couple had played a “game of footsy over the first class divider wall.”

She also said that the couple might have used the airport bathroom without putting on shoes.

“Ointment to cure WHATEVER their feet will have after using restrooms barefoot-$20,” Lakey wrote as part of a list she included in the caption of her post; she also the estimated cost of the couples’ plane tickets ($1,000) and the cost of any drinks she assumed they had before boarding ($100).

caption Flying barefoot is technically not allowed on American Airlines flights. source laketime209/Instagram

Lakey says she was not the only customer disturbed by the public display of affection. According to Lakey’s Instagram caption, the woman rested her feet over the television set in front of her after the duo stopped playing footsie, and the man sitting in that seat was “NOT impressed.”

caption The man sitting in that seat was “NOT impressed.” source laketime209/Instagram

A representative for American Airlines provided INSIDER with an excerpt from the company’s “Contract of Carriage,” which ensures that passengers comply with airline regulations for safety. In the “passenger responsibilities” section, American Airlines specifies that flying with bare feet is against the company’s rules.

“Dress appropriately,” the airline’s Contract of Carriage reads. “Bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed.”

This is not the first time that passengers have been accused of removing items of clothing while on a flight

In February, an Air France passenger said a man on the same flight as her from Paris, France, to Los Angeles, California, took off his pants during the journey.

In that instance, a representative for Air France told INSIDER that it is “not the responsibility of cabin crew to require customers to wear acceptable clothing.”