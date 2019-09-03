An American Airlines passenger took her adorable miniature service horse on a flight from Chicago to Omaha

caption A still from a video showing “Flirty” the service mini-horse walking through Chicago Airport. source aastews/Instagram

An American Airlines customer took her miniature horse on a flight as a service animal, to the great delight of fellow passengers.

Videos and photos on social media showed “Flirty” passing airport security, boarding a flight, and sitting quietly at the feet of owner Abrea Hensley.

Hensley was flying from Chicago to Omaha, Nebraska, and wrote in an Instagram post that the horse handled the 90-minute flight “like a pro.” It was Flirty’s first ever flight.

The 27-inch-tall mare is permitted as a service animal under The Americans with Disabilities Act, which says miniature horses must be admitted to planes if individually trained.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An American Airlines passenger took her miniature horse – a service animal called “Flirty” – on a flight from Chicago, Illinois, to Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday.

Photos and video posted to social media by bemused but delighted passengers showed the horse, a 27-inch-tall mare, walking around the airport, passing through airport security, and sitting quietly in a foot well during the flight.

Flirty’s owner is Abrea Hensley, who sufferers from depression, severe anxiety, and PTSD, and is allergic to dogs, the most common service animal choice.

caption “Flirty” the service horse onboard the AA flight. source Evan Nowak/Twitter

In a post on Flirty’s Instagram account, Hensley said the horse handled the 90-minute flight “like a pro.” It was the first time Flirty had taken an airplane.

“I have to say how impressed I am with how Flirty did on this trip. She took it all in stride like a pro,” she wrote.

“Once we achieved cruising altitude, she stood quietly and even took a nap! She managed the takeoff and landing pretty well, though she did have to work hard to keep her balance.”

Hensley told KMTV 3 news that Flirty reminds her to take her medication, helps her keep her balance in crowds, and soothes her anxiety.

The Americans with Disabilities Act states a service animal is one “trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability.”

In regard to miniature horses, the law says “business must allow a person with a disability to bring a miniature horse on the premises as long as it has been individually trained.”

Service animals are typically allowed to be taken to most public places, and airlines cannot charge fees for service animals to travel.

Read more: US transportation officials just said Delta couldn’t ban pit bulls from coming aboard as service dogs

There was a small horse in line at the airport today and I’m so curious about it. #ORD pic.twitter.com/bwX1HEeYcH — Amberley Babbage (@AmberleyBabbage) August 30, 2019

Read more: The San Francisco 49ers have the NFL’s first emotional support dog, and we are living for photos of the tiny pup with giant players

American Airlines issued a statement about Flirty, which said: “This miniature horse was a trained service animal, which American Airlines accepts onboard following evaluation on a case-by-case basis.”

“We recognise the important role trained service dogs, cats and miniature horses can play in lives of those with disabilities and they are welcome in the cabin, at no charge, if they meet the requirements.”