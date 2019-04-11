An American Airlines pilot pleaded guilty to drinking before a flight

caption An American Airlines Boeing 777. source William Perugini/shutterstock

American Airlines pilot David Copeland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to performing an aviation task while intoxicated, the Manchester Magistrates’ Court confirmed to Business Insider.

Copeland was scheduled to work a flight from Britain to Philadelphia in February, but was arrested at Britain’s Manchester Airport after being suspected of excessive alcohol consumption.

Copeland’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 5.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copeland was scheduled to work a flight from Britain to Philadelphia in February, but was arrested at Britain’s Manchester Airport after being suspected of excessive alcohol consumption. According to the Daily Mail, a security guard at the airport smelled alcohol on Copeland’s breath during an examination of Copeland’s baggage.

Copeland was reportedly instructed to leave the plane’s cockpit while it was on the runway before failing a breathalyzer test. He was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.027, according to the Daily Mail report, and said he had consumed alcohol 12 hours earlier.

