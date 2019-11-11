Video shows the moment an American Airlines plane slides off the runway in snowy Chicago

caption An American Airlines plane takes off during a snowstorm at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago in March 2017. source Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters

An American Airlines regional jet slid off the runway at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday morning, and the incident was captured on a video from inside the plane.

No one was hurt when Flight AA4125, from Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, slid off and came to rest in a grassy area to the side of the runway.

Snowy, icy weather contributed to the incident, the airline said.

Sign up for Business Insider’s transportation newsletter, Shifting Gears, to get more stories like this in your inbox.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An American Airlines flight from Piedmont Triad International Airport near Greensboro, North Carolina, slid off the runway on Monday morning after landing at O’Hare International Airport in snowy Chicago.

A passenger named Joseph Lian filmed the moment the plane went sliding into a grassy field. In the video, posted by Andrea Blanford, a reporter for ABC11 in Raleigh, North Carolina, the plane can be seen taxiing and appears to slide along the taxiway after turning off of the runway.

BREAKING: @AmericanAir Flight AA4125 from @flyfrompti to @fly2ohare slides off runway in Chicago this morning. Passengers tell me everyone is OK, deplaned and on buses to terminal. Video: Joseph Lian from Greensboro. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rBwyqfVtiU — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019

The plane, an Embraer ERJ145, appeared to have just landed and was slowing down when it seemed to lose control.

In the video, passengers can be heard shouting as the plane careens toward the grassy field and saying “We’re sliding.” After the plane stops, another passenger can be heard saying “I think we landed.”

No one was hurt, and passengers were taken by bus to the terminal, Blanford said.

American Airlines confirmed that the plane slid off the runway because of slippery winter weather.

“After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare,” the airline said. “No injuries were reported. All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal.”

The forecast in Chicago on Monday was widespread snow showers and gusty winds, with a high temperature of 27 degrees Fahrenheit.