American burger chain Five Guys is opening its first Singapore restaurant this year, and you have Zouk to thank

Singapore will get American burger chain Five Guys in the later part of 2019. Five Guys

Get your bellies ready: American burger restaurant chain Five Guys is coming to Singapore later this year.

In a press statement on Wednesday (June 12), Singapore’s Zouk Group said it would be launching the chain’s first Singapore outlet in the last quarter of 2019.

The opening of Five Guys will mark the family-owned burger chain’s further expansion in Asia, after it opened its doors in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district last year.

According to Zouk, the Singapore branch will feature the brand’s iconic fresh-to-order burgers with customisable toppings, as well as its hot dogs and hand-cut fries.

Zouk added that the opening is its “first big step” towards diversifying its F&B offerings.

“We have been very cautious when it comes to curating our lifestyle portfolio, in the sense that the brands we take on must share a similar synergy with the Zouk brand. Five Guys, quite simply, ticks all the boxes – customer-centric, true to its vision and a commitment to providing only the best,” Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group, said.

Li also said the company would be introducing more “fan-favourite” F&B concepts to the region in the coming year.