American CEOs are worried about 4 things. Number one is Donald Trump.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business men and CEO’s during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. Siemens CEO’s Joe Kaeser (C) looks on. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

134 American CEOs were survey last week during the Yale CEO Summit in New York.

The event was off-the-record, but The New York Times got access to the results of the survey.

At the top of the CEO’s list of worries? President Donald Trump. Check out the full list:

1. Donald Trump

caption President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Almost 90% of CEOs surveyed said the president’s negotiating style has cost the country the trust of its allies, while three in four CEOs said they often have to apologize to their foreign business partners for the president’s behavior. Three-quarters of CEOs also said they feel the president isn’t leading effectively on national security.

2. The arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou — and Trump’s potential intervention.

caption Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei. source REUTERS/Alexander Bibik

While over three-quarters of CEOs said it was appropriate for Canada to arrest Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese tech company Huawei, only one in five believe President Trump should intervene in the case (Reuters reported last week that Trump might intervene on Wanzhou’s behalf “if it’s good for trade”). Less than half of those surveyed said the arrest could affect their future travel plans and 60% said Huawei’s situation could affect trade tensions.

3. A recession caused by political instability.

Half of respondents fear the U.S. could wind up in a recession by the end of the year.

Why?

67% blamed political instability in the nation and trade negotiations.

4. Need for more government regulation of tech companies.

caption Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) leaves during a break in a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following a year of revelations regarding the tech industry’s potential influence on the 2016 election (including Facebook’s multiple scandals), and massive data leaks, 90% of CEOs surveyed said technology companies need more regulation.