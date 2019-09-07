American college students order millions of essays from English speakers in developing countries

“Contract cheating” is a rising phenomenon, with research showing that millions of students across the world had taken part in the practice of paying for completed school work.

A report by The New York Times explores the essay-for-hire industry that tasks English speakers in developing countries with writing essays for American college students.

Lawmakers in the US and globally have recently started cracking down on contract-cheating services as their usage has proliferated. Though the practice is technically illegal in 17 states, cheating is hard to detect and the law rarely enforced.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A report by The New York Times explores the essay-for-hire industry that tasks English speakers in developing countries with writing essays for American college students.

Millions of essays are produced in countries including Kenya, India, and Ukraine every year to be turned in by American college students.

Mary Mbugua, a university student in Nyeri, Kenya, told the Times that she began writing papers for a more solid source of income, though she recognizes it is “cheating.”

“This is cheating,” she told the Times. “But do you have a choice? We have to make money. We have to make a living.”

The report notes that successful essay writers in Kenya can earn as much as $2,000 a month, which is about $300 more than the national per capita annual income. However, Mbugua told the Times she “always had somehow a guilty conscience” and questions the quality of education that incorporates the essays.

“People say the education system in the US, UK, and other countries is on a top notch,” she said but added that she “wouldn’t say those students are better than us,” because “we have studied. We have done the assignments.”

Contract cheating from essay mills is a growing global phenomenon

Contract cheating has seen a global rise in recent years, and research has suggested that as many as one in six students, or an estimated 31 million, has engaged in the practice.

Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson previously reported that the network of companies peddling completed school work has a potentially far greater reach than the recent US college-admissions scandal.

The companies that provide work for purchase are widely referred to as “essay mills.” They claim to offer original, “plagiarism-free” essays, term papers, dissertations, speeches, and other assignments for payments of as little as $13 per page.

Read more: Millions of students are buying ‘plagiarism-free’ essays for as little as $13 – and it’s nearly impossible for teachers to prove

Lawmakers in the US and globally have recently started cracking down on contract-cheating services as their usage has proliferated. Though the practice is technically illegal in 17 states, cheating is hard to detect and the law rarely enforced.

Similar legislation has been floated in New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland, but it’s unclear how effective the laws can be.

Read more:

Most kids today dream of influencer fame, but YouTubers are warning their young fans about anxiety, exploitation, and burnout

An 18-year-old had surgery to remove blisters on his lungs after vaping, and his doctor says this could be just the beginning

The call for a boycott against SoulCycle appears to be working despite the tactic’s unpredictable record