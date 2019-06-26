An American couple has gone missing after going Jet Skiing in Barbados

caption Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, have gone missing in Barbados, according to the police. source Royal Barbados Police Force

A Montclair, New Jersey, couple identified as Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, have gone missing while on vacation in Barbados.

The Royal Barbados Police Force said the couple rented a Jet Ski on the island Monday afternoon, took it out to sea, and never returned.

The police say they’ve found no sign of the couple or the watercraft.

According to a press release from the Royal Barbados Police Force, Oscar Suarez, 32, and his girlfriend, Magdalena Devil, 25, rented a Jet Ski on Monday afternoon, took it out to sea, and never returned.

The couple rented the watercraft at 2:34 p.m. at Holetown Beach, the police said. When they didn’t return about a half-hour later, the Jet Ski operator grew concerned and went out to look for the couple but couldn’t find them. The police noted that the couple were wearing life jackets when they took the watercraft out.

caption Suarez’s worried mother, left, and sister spoke with ABC News about his disappearance. source ABC News

Authorities later learned that the couple hadn’t returned to the Discovery Bay Hotel, where they were staying.

The Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard searched for the couple but found no sign of them or their Jet Ski.

Suarez’s mother and sister are looking for answers

Suarez’s worried mother and his sister spoke with ABC News about his disappearance.

“I’ve been calling – I call and call the police, the US Embassy in Barbados, they can’t provide me with any answers,” his mother, Ninfa Urrutia, told “Good Morning America.” “They haven’t called me back to let me know what I need to do or find out what’s going on with my son. They’re just not calling back.”

They say that Suarez has two children from a prior relationship and that he and Devil had been dating for about a year.

“Please don’t stop looking,” Susanna Cruz, his sister, said on “GMA.” “He has a daughter and son to come home to – if he’s out there, it’s not like him to contact us. Just speak out if you saw anything.”

The State Department confirmed to ABC News that it knew of the couple’s disappearance but said it could not comment because of privacy issues.

Inspector Rodney Inniss of the Barbados police told ABC News that vessels in the area had been told to look out for the couple and that airplanes were assisting in the search. He said there had been no sightings of the couple as of late Tuesday evening.

“Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil is asked to contact the Emergency number 211, Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station,” the police statement said.