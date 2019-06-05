5 American tourists have died in the Dominican Republic in less than three months

caption Orlando Moore, Portia Ravenelle, Miranda Schaup-Werner, Edward Holmes, and Cynthia Day. source Screengrab/NBC News

Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore, of New York, died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in March while driving to the airport.

Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day, of Maryland, and Miranda Schaup-Werner, of Pennsylvania, all died of respiratory failure at a resort at the end of May.

Additionally, a Delaware woman, Tammy Lawrence-Daley, claimed she was brutally attacked at a Punta Cana resort in January. Police are still investigating.

While none of the deaths appear to be connected, the rate at which US citizens have died since March appears unusually high compared to last year’s data.

Five Americans have died in the Dominican Republic since March, three of them at the same hotel.

The country is a popular vacation destination, and the tourism industry accounted for more than 17% of the Dominican Republic’s economy in 2018, according to CNN.

Last year, 13 Americans died in the Dominican Republic. Four of the deaths were the results of drownings, four were auto accidents, two were homicides, one was suicide, and one was an undisclosed accident, the US State Department reported.

All of this year’s incidents appear to be unrelated. And while tourism is crucial to the region, the recent deaths have raised concerns among visitors.

Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore crashed their car into the ocean on March 27.

caption Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore are presumed dead after they went missing in the Dominican Republic on March 27. source Screengrab/NBC News

Portia Ravenelle, 52, and Orlando Moore, 40, were reported missing after they missed their flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark, New Jersey, on March 27.

Police found a car that matched the couple’s rental crashed at the bottom of the sea in April.

Officials had previously found an unidentified woman believed to be Ravenelle injured on the highway near where the car was later found. She was admitted to the hospital and died on April 4.

Dominican Republic national police chief spokesman Col. Frank Félix Durán Mejia told CBS News that a decomposed body was found on March 31, about 19 miles from the accident scene. Police believe the body was Moore’s.

Roads in the Dominican Republic are notoriously dangerous, dark, and close to the sea, according to the Rockland Westchester Journal News.

The US State Department alerted drivers to be safe on Dominican Republic roads in its 2018 Crime and Safety Report.

“Travel at night on intercity highways and in rural areas can be highly dangerous and is not advised due to animals on the road, poor road conditions and vehicles being driven at either very slow or excessive speeds, often with malfunctioning headlights or taillights,” the report read.

Miranda Schaup-Werner died of respiratory failure in her hotel room on May 25.

caption Miranda Schaup-Werner source WFMZ

Miranda Schaup-Werner, a 41-year-old from Allentown, Pennsylvania, collapsed and died suddenly on May 25 in her room at Bahía Príncipe hotel after having a drink from the minibar, a relative told Fox News.

Schaup-Werner, a psychotherapist, had checked into the hotel with her husband, Daniel Werner. They were planning on celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

Jay McDonald, Daniel’s brother-in-law, told Fox News that Schaup-Werner had a mixed bottle of alcohol and soda from her hotel room’s minibar, and less than an hour later, she collapsed.

Werner performed CPR and called for help, and when paramedics arrived, they administered an epinephrine injection in case she suffered an allergic reaction. Shortly after, Schaup-Werner was pronounced dead.

McDonald said Schaup-Werner’s cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day are believed to have died of respiratory failure five days later at the same resort.

caption Miranda Schaup-Werner, left, and Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day, right. source WFMZ, Facebook

Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day were found dead in their room at the Bahía Príncipe hotel at the Playa Nueva Romana resort in La Romana on May 30.

Dominican Republic police said that Holmes and Day died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, an abnormal buildup of fluid in the lungs – just like Schaup-Werner.

Police said medication meant to treat high blood pressure were found in the room, according to CNN. There was no sign of violence.

A Delaware woman claimed she was attacked at a Dominican Republic resort in January.

caption Tammy Lawrence-Daley. source NBC Philadelphia

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, claimed in a Facebook post that she was attacked the all-inclusive Majestic Elegance resort in Punta Cana while she was vacationing her her husband and friends in January.

She said was attacked in an hours-long assault by a man wearing a resort uniform after she had stepped out of her room to find a late-night snack.

Dominican Republic national police chief spokesman Col. Frank Durán told CBS News that officials are still investigating her claims, and say they have found inconsistencies.

Punta Cana Tourism Police spokesman Ramón Brito told NBC Philadelphia that investigators found “incongruencies” and “discrepancies” in statements made by Lawrence-Daley’s husband, Christopher Daley.

Daley has accused local authorities of mishandling the investigation and delaying the administration of a rape kit.

The Dominican Republic is on an “increased caution” travel advisory.

The US State Department currently rates the Dominican Republic at a level 2 out of 4 on its Travel Advisory system, meaning visitors should “exercise increased caution.”

It has held the 2 rating since the beginning of 2019.

An advisory from the State Department issued in April said: “Violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault is a concern throughout the Dominican Republic.”

It added: “The wide availability of weapons, the use and trade of illicit drugs, and a weak criminal justice system contribute to the high level of criminality on the broader scale.”

The Dominican Republic is also ranked fifth worst in the world for road deaths for capita, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Status report.