Americans spent almost $40 billion — yes, billion — on drunk shopping last year

Here’s a number: In 2018, Americans spent $39.4 billion while drunk. As in billion with a B.

Finder.com and Pureprofile found this information by surveying 2,100 adults in February. And Americans – or at least the ones polled – tend to shop after consuming alcohol, apparently. Here’s how it shakes out.

Most of that money was spent on food; 52% of respondents said they spent their drunken dollars on takeout and drunk snacking.

But it’s not just a late-night slice of pizza or an order of fries. People surveyed owned up to buying shoes and clothing (43.22%) and cigarettes (30.26%) while under the influence.

The most outrageous categories? Somehow, 10% of people said they bought a … car while drunk. 14% caught wanderlust and booked a whole vacation. There was the man who reportedly bought a pig, a peacock, and a giant salamander while drunk online shopping. And the couple who got wasted and purchased the hotel they were honeymooning at in Sri Lanka.

According to the survey, inebriated folks spent about $447.57 on average on items in 2018 – almost double the $206 spent in 2017. And the total spend for drunk shopping increased by $10 billion dollars compared to 2017.

Age also played a factor. Millennials (sorry!) spent the most annually, on average – about $1,047. Followed by Gen X who spent $469 and Baby Boomers who spent a close $466 in 2018. Gen Z was not included in the results because most of them are technically below legal drinking age, ahem.

If all of these purchases are stressing you out, don’t worry too much. Most things can be returned, after all.