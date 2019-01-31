These 6 maps show how the economies of all 50 US states and DC are doing

source REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Business Insider recently ranked the economies of all 50 states and DC, based on six economic measures.

Those measures are unemployment rate, job growth, GDP per capita, GDP growth, average wages, and wage growth.

Below, you can get a picture of the American economy in maps.

The US economy is a composite of the economies of the 50 states and DC that make up that economy.

We recently ranked the economies of all 50 states and DC based on six economic measures: unemployment rate, job growth, GDP per capita, GDP growth, average wages, and wage growth. The full method and sources for our ranking can be found here.

Some places, like Texas, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia, performed very well across several of those measures, and their overall economic situation is strong. Other states, like Mississippi, Alaska, and West Virginia struggled across the board.

Looking at all of these measures together, as we did in our ranking, gives a clearer picture of economic conditions across America.

Here are maps showing how each state and DC fared on each of those measures.

Alaska’s 6.3% unemployment rate in November 2018 was the highest among the states and DC, while Iowa and Hawaii were tied for lowest at 2.4%

Non-farm payroll job growth ranged from a 0.4% decline in Vermont between November 2017 and November 2018 to a 3.8% increase in Nevada.

Mississippi’s Gross Domestic Product per capita of $37,979 in Q2 2018 was the lowest in the country, while Washington DC’s GDP per capita of $202,726 was by far the highest.

GDP growth in Q2 2018 ranged between just 2.5% in Delaware to 6.0% in Texas.

Mississippi had the lowest average weekly earnings in November 2018 among the states and DC at $701, while Washington, DC had the highest wages at $1,532.

Change in the average weekly wage between November 2017 and November 2018 ranged between a 2.1% decline in Mississippi to a whopping 11.8% increase in Wyoming.