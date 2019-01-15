The American Egg Board celebrates an egg becoming the most-liked photo on Instagram and getting ‘the recognition it deserves’

source Chris Jackson / Getty

A picture of an egg is now the most-liked photo on Instagram, with more than 42 million likes.

“We always knew eggs were incredible… now the world has confirmed it,” the president of the American Egg Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

The American Egg Board is donating millions of eggs to celebrate the Instagram-famous egg’s success, and has reached out to the person who posted the egg to collaborate.

The American Egg Association is celebrating the triumph of an egg-turned-Instagram celebrity.

On Sunday, a photo of a humble egg posted by world_record_egg for the sole purpose of becoming the most-liked photo on Instagram did exactly that. The photo has been liked more than 42 million times as of Tuesday, surpassing the record previously held by reality show star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.

Read more: A picture of a humble egg just became the most-liked Instagram post ever

On Tuesday, the American Egg Board announced plans to donate millions of eggs to celebrate the egg’s success. “The Incredible Egg,” the industry group’s marketing slogan, and American egg farmers pledged to donate more than 1 million eggs per month by Easter.

“On behalf of America’s egg farmers, The Incredible Egg is thrilled to see the egg get the recognition it deserves,” American Egg Board CEO Anne Alonzo said in a statement. “We always knew eggs were incredible… now the world has confirmed it.”

The Incredible Egg commented on an Instagram video of Kylie Jenner smashing eggs.

“Instead of throwing all those eggs people are sending you on the ground, put them to better use with some recipes at www.incrediblegg.org,” the Incredible Egg account commented. “Who knows, maybe you’ll create the world_record_omelet. The real question is: how do YOU like your eggs?”

The American Egg board also said that it has offered the person running the World_Record_Egg account an “Incredible Eggambassadorship.”