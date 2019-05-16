AmEx Platinum vs AmEx Gold: Which rewards credit card is better for you

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Both the Platinum Card® from American Express and the American Express® Gold Card offer valuable rewards on purchases, large welcome bonuses, and useful benefits.

Both cards also have a few annual statement credits that can offset their annual fees.

Given the similarities, we’ve laid out the differences to help you pick the best card for you.

Late last year, American Express refreshed and relaunched its Gold Card, giving it new benefits and rewards in an effort to make it a stronger competitor in an increasingly crowded credit-card market.

That relaunch followed an early-2017 refresh of the AmEx Platinum Card, which also brought improvements and new benefits to the card.

Both cards have tangible benefits like annual statement credits that make up for the annual fee, but there are some pretty significant differences between them. Read on to learn more about the two cards and to see which is better for you.

You can earn rewards quickly with both cards thanks to bonus categories.

source American Express

The Platinum Card

The AmEx Platinum Card earns a massive 5x points per dollar spent on airfare, as long as you book directly with the airline or through AmEx Travel, and on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmEx Travel. It earns 1x point per dollar on everything else.

Travel website (and Business Insider e-commerce partner) The Points Guy subjectively values AmEx Membership Rewards points at 2¢ each, so that means a whopping 10% of value back on the bonus categories.

While that isn’t the most rewarding card of all-time, 5x points is a fantastic earning rate, and if you book your own travel frequently, the points will add up quickly.

The Gold Card

The AmEx Gold Card offers 4x points per dollar spent at US restaurants, 4x points back at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year – 1x point per dollar for anything beyond that), and 3x points per dollar on flights booked directly with the airline or with AmEx travel. It earns 1x point on everything else.

The AmEx Gold Card’s US restaurant category is broad – I’ve gotten the category bonus at restaurants, bars, pubs, and cafes. The supermarket category excludes big-box stores where you might buy groceries, like Target or Walmart, but includes most dedicated US supermarkets.

Using The Points Guy’s valuations, you get a huge 8% of value back on those two top bonus categories from the Gold Card. This makes it one of the best available cards for dining.

Both cards have annual fees, but thanks to a few statement credit benefits, the effective fees are lower than you might think.

source American Express

The Platinum Card

The Platinum Card has one of the highest annual fees you’ll find in a mainstream charge or credit card – $550. However, the various annual statement credits the card offers bring the effective fee down to just $50.

The first is up to a $200 airline fee credit each calendar year. Every January, you pick one airline for that credit to apply toward. While the credit doesn’t cover tickets, it covers incidental fees like checked bags, seat assignments on basic economy tickets, change fees, and more. Sometimes you can even be reimbursed for airline gift cards that you can apply toward tickets, even though this is an unpublished benefit – do some Googling to see whether that works on your airline of choice.

Second, you can get up to $200 in Uber credits each cardmember year, which is broken down into monthly chunks. Each month, cardholders receive $15 of credits to use on Uber rides or for Uber Eats. In December, that’s boosted to $35.

Finally, you can get up to $100 in shopping credits each year at Saks-brand stores, broken into two chunks: You’ll get up to $50 during the first six months of the year, and another $50 during the second.

Since the airline fee credit is given each calendar year, you can actually collect it twice if you open your card mid-year and maximize the credit before and after January of that first cardmember year.

That would mean you’re not just making up for the annual fee, you’re actually getting more value than the fee in the first place. That’s without even considering the other benefits and rewards.

The Gold Card

The AmEx Gold Card’s $250 annual fee puts it squarely in the mid-tier category, although one could make an argument that it’s really a premium card with a lower-than-premium fee.

Thanks to two annual statement credits, the effective fee is just $30 – as long as you maximize them.

The first is up to $120 each year in dining credits, broken into monthly $10 portions. These credits only apply to a few participating chain restaurants – specifically Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and some Shake Shack locations – but they also apply to popular food ordering services GrubHub and Seamless. The credits apply automatically to any qualifying purchase.

The AmEx Gold also offers up to $100 in airline fee credits each calendar year. This works just like the Platinum Card’s credit, meaning it’s possible to earn it more than once each cardmember year.

Both cards have a new member bonus, although the Platinum Card’s is higher.

source The Points Guy

Since both cards are part of the AmEx Membership Rewards program, it’s easy to compare the sign-up bonuses directly.

Platinum Card

The Platinum Card has a welcome offer of 60,000 Amex Membership Rewards points when you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first three months.

Using The Points Guy’s subjective valuations, that’s worth about $1,200.

The Gold Card

The Gold Card’s welcome bonus is 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months. That’s worth about $700, based on The Points Guy.

Both cards earn Membership Rewards points, which you can pool between your AmEx cards.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

AmEx offers a few ways to use Membership Rewards points.

However, redeeming for anything aside from travel offers a poor value, usually 0.5-0.8¢ each, and is generally a poor use of points.

You can get a slightly better value by booking flights through AmEx Travel, either online or by phone. Points are worth 1¢ each towards flights, but if you book a hotel or anything else, you’ll only get 0.7¢ per point.

Another option is to use points to bid for upgrades on a flight. You’ll only get 1¢ per point, but it can be a decent redemption if you want to try for an upgrade but don’t want to pay cash.

The best use and value – potentially – is to transfer points to airline frequent flyer partners and book flights that way. You might be able to get a dramatically higher value for points this way.

That’s because booking frequent flyer “award tickets” is different than buying reservations outright – you can read more about how it works here. In most cases, the cash price and the miles price of a ticket aren’t linked, so it’s possible to get exponentially increased value from your points by transferring them and booking an award ticket instead.

That means potentially being able to fly long-haul in first or business class with points, among other things.

For example, my wife and I recently flew first class to Japan and back by transferring credit card points to Virgin Atlantic, then booking flights on Virgin’s partner airline All Nippon Airways. You can read about exactly how we booked the flights here.

The only catch is that you may need to search for saver availability – which are lower-priced award tickets. This can be tricky, but there are a ton of helpful guides online. Once you have a flight in mind, if you’re having trouble figuring out how best to use your points, just do a Google search for that specific trip.

AmEx’s partners include: Aer Lingus, AeroMexico, Air Canada, Air France/KLM, Alitalia, ANA, Cathay Pacific, Avianca, British Airways, Delta, El Al, Emirates, Etihad, Iberia, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Singapore Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic, as well as Choice Hotels, Hilton, and Marriott.

The cards come with a few other benefits and perks, too, although the Platinum Card’s are more substantial

source Amex

The Platinum Card

Added benefits is where the Platinum Card really shines.

One of the flagship perks is access to more than 1,200 airport lounges around the world.

The Platinum Card’s lounge access is more extensive than anything offered by any other card. When you have the card, you can use Delta Sky Clubs whenever you fly the airline, AmEx’s own proprietary Centurion Lounges, and any lounge that participates in the Priority Pass network. You can also use any of 11 international AmEx-branded lounges, and a handful of other random lounges, including ones that fall under the Plaza Premium, Air Space, and Escapes brands – these number more than 50.

Gold elite status at Marriott and Hilton hotels

Access to exclusive events

Benefits at more than 1,000 hotels around the world through the Fine Hotels and Resorts program

Rental car elite status and benefits

Secondary rental car insurance

Roadside assistance

Various purchase and shopping protections

Concierge service

Baggage loss and damage coverage

Travel accident insurance

A credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

The Gold Card

While the Gold Card doesn’t have nearly as many flashy perks as the Platinum Card, it still has a few benefits worth keeping in mind.

Secondary rental car insurance

Roadside assistance

Various purchase and shopping protections

Baggage loss and damage coverage

Complementary ShopRunner membership (it works like Amazon Prime in a lot of ways, at other retailers).

Bottom line.