Photos show what the ‘American’ food aisle looks like in grocery stores around the world

caption Some grocery stores seem to have taken the stereotype that Americans love to eat junk food to heart. source Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Around the world, there’s often a perception that the typical American diet consists mostly of junk foods and sugary treats.

According to photos of “American” food aisles, some grocery stores seem to have taken the stereotype to heart.

Sweet treats like Reese’s, Pop Tarts, and maple syrup seem to be on offer at most grocery stores that have a selection of American food.

Other items you might find include Goldfish, A.1. Sauce, and instant potatoes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Around the world, there’s often a perception that the typical American diet consists mostly of junk foods and sugary treats – a notion that’s fueled in part by representation of the US in popular culture.

But, according to photos of “American” food aisles at certain grocery stores, it seems that people in some countries have taken the stereotype to heart, with grocery stores stocking everything from maple syrup to Pop Tarts.

We’ve accumulated photos of supermarket sections devoted to “American” foods so you can see what people around the world might really think people in the US like to eat.

A Colombian grocery store had an interesting mix of condiments and boxed foods in its USA aisle

This fancy Colombian grocery store has a section for us foreigners from the USA. Hot chocolate and peanut butter ftw! pic.twitter.com/CmBHQV6aqg — Liz Steininger (@liz315) December 30, 2014

Salad dressings, ketchup, mustard, relish, and steak sauce could be found alongside canned soups, instant potatoes, and baked goods.

People in France might think Americans are all about sweet treats, at least according to these supermarkets

According to this French supermarket, maple syrup, boxed cake mix, peanut butter, and mustard could be considered American staples.

A very real picture of the "American" shelf in the ethnic aisle of a French supermarket pic.twitter.com/8pPOfbNziY — Joseph Fink ???? (@PlanetofFinks) February 28, 2013

At this grocery store, once again, cookies, cake, and sugary add-ons reign supreme in the American aisle.

In Ireland, the USA section of this grocery store might bother dentists across America

Our grocery store in Dublin now has a "USA" section. Interesting ???? pic.twitter.com/b2xqg2Nu4p — Matt Sheldon, CFA (@WaterPM) January 3, 2015

One such aisle in Dublin appears to stock candy and sugary snacks like Twinkies and Pop Tarts.

A store in Myanmar might give the impression that Jell-O and Milano cookies are a big part of the American diet

What American food would you miss? Lindsay Swisher @msfsinfo'19 was entertained at this USA section of the international aisle in a grocery store in Yangon, Myanmar, where she is interning @PlanGlobal. #SummerSFS pic.twitter.com/FYUMkD2H28 — Georgetown SFS (@georgetownsfs) June 11, 2018

You can also find Goldfish.

An American aisle in a supermarket in Spain entirely consists of Fluff, frosting, and ranch dressing

There's also chocolate sauce, hot sauce, and sprinkles to round out the display.

This American aisle at a grocery store in Sweden is all about sugar

reminds me of the "american section" I saw in Sweden pic.twitter.com/5LJHNF2NiK — Kristin (@lolkristin) June 6, 2019

You can find everything from Twizzlers to Toaster Tarts.

And across the pond, British grocery stores seem to stock their US aisles with junk food

Browsing the "American foods" aisle at Tesco. Glad to see you Brits think so highly of us. pic.twitter.com/2A2LbJmR2k — quarrygirl (@quarrygirl) August 25, 2014

Americans favorites like Reese's, A.1. Sauce, peanut butter, and Fluff are all for sale.