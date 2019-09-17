Here’s what the cast of ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ look like in real life

FX’s “American Horror Story: 1984″ will premiere on Wednesday.

The latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will have an ’80s slasher theme, which means the cast will sport mullets, headbands, and leg warmers.

Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman will return from previous seasons. Cody Fern, DeRon Horton, Gus Kenworthy, and Matthew Morrison are some of the series’ newcomers.

“American Horror Story: 1984” is Ryan Murphy’s latest installment of the long-running anthology series.

The ninth season will introduce a new storyline that follows a group of Los Angeles-based friends who leave to become camp counselors at Camp Redwood for the summer, but soon find themselves terrorized by a mysterious murderer. By the looks of the trailer, the series will have an ’80s slasher theme, which means the cast will sport mullets, headbands, leg warmers, and other iconic looks from the era.

The new season premieres on Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FX.

See what the cast of the latest “AHS” season looks like as their characters compared to their real-life selves.

Emma Roberts returns to “AHS” as the naive Brooke Thompson.

The “AHS” vet will star as the girl-next-door who becomes a camp counselor with a group of her friends at Camp Redwood.

Cody Fern will play Xavier Plympton on “American Horror Story: 1984.”

Fern will play the sly aerobics instructor who convinces his group of friends to join him at Camp Redwood.

Billie Lourd returns to “AHS” as the mullet-sporting Montana Duke.

Lourd, who also appeared on 2018’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” will portray Montana, Brooke’s close friend.

Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy will play Chet Clancy.

In what will be his first major role on a TV show, Kenworthy will portray Brooke’s burly boyfriend. The openly gay skier also took to Twitter to share that he’s prepared for the role throughout his life.

“I actually played ‘straight’ for the first 23 years of my life,” he wrote in the tweet.

“Dear White People” actor DeRon Horton makes his “AHS” debut as Ray Powell.

Horton will portray the fun-loving Ray, who’s part of the group of friends who will find themselves in a horrifying situation at Camp Redwood.

Leslie Grossman returns to “AHS” as camp counselor Margaret Booth.

Grossman, who last appeared on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” will return as one of Camp Redwood’s counselors.

“Pose’s” Angelica Ross is also making her “American Horror Story” debut.

Ross will play Rita, Camp Redwood’s nurse who likes to tell ghost stories on the side.

Matthew Morrison will also make his “AHS” debut in the ninth season.

Morrison will play Trevor Kirchner, and, by the looks of the teaser, will sport a thick mustache as well as very short (and very tight) sweat pants.

Zach Villa is another first-time “American Horror Story” cast member.

The actor and singer will portray Richard, a mysterious character on the show.

John Carroll Lynch returns to “AHS” as yet another serial killer.

Lynch will play the murderous Mr. Jingles who terrorizes Camp Redwood on “American Horror Story: 1984.”