American pilot for FedEx sentenced to 4 weeks’ jail in Singapore for breaching stay order to buy face masks

A pilot hired by FedEx has been sentenced to four weeks in jail in Singapore, after he breached a stay order by leaving his hotel room and travelling downtown to buy face masks and a thermometer.

Brian Dugan Yeargan, an American, had reportedly been served a stay order on Apr 3 after arriving in Singapore from Australia.

Under the stay order, Yeargan – who was also issued a 30-day short-term visit pass – was not allowed to leave his hotel room at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel before April 18.

Breaching it can result in a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,000).

According to The Straits Times (ST), on Apr 5, Yeargan left his hotel room and walked for about 15 minutes to the Changi Airport MRT station to take a train to City Hall station in downtown Singapore.

Government officials who were conducting a check discovered he was not in his room around 15 minutes after he left, ST said.

Quoting Deputy Public Prosecutor V. Jesudevan, ST reported that Yeargan then walked for 30 minutes from City Hall to Chinatown Point and visited four stores there.

A FedEx staff called him as he was on his way to take a train back to the hotel and told him that he was not supposed to leave his room. The pilot then took a taxi back to the hotel.

Yeargan’s lawyer was quoted by ST as saying the American was worried for his wife back home and made an “error of judgment”.

According to ST, prosecutors argued that the pilot’s purpose for breaching the order was “unreasonable”, given that he could have procured the items after the stay order had expired, or sought help to obtain them from a FedEx representative.

