An American scientist has gone missing from a conference in Greece

Greek authorities are searching for an American molecular biologist who went missing while visiting the island of Crete for a conference last week.

Suzanne Eaton, 59, was last seen on July 2 while attending a conference at the Orthodox Academy in northwest Crete, in the village of Kolymbari.

Eaton, who works at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University in Germany, is believed to have gone on a routine run when she went missing, according to a Facebook page titled, “Searching for Suzanne,” which was set up by her family.

Her family said Eaton’s passport, wallet, phone, cash, and cycling shoes were found in her room at the Orthodox Academy, but her running shoes were missing.

“Due to the rough terrain and extreme heat, we believe the most likely possibility is that Suzanne may have either become overheated and looked for shade or that she may have fallen,” the Facebook page said.

Eaton’s family said she runs for 30 minutes every day, and had done the same on the day before her disappearance.

Her family said on Facebook that they are unaware of anyone who saw Eaton leave for a run.

Eaton is married to British scientist Tony Hyman and is the mother of two sons. She is a US citizen and a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, the Facebook page said.

Her employer, Max Planck Institute, released a statement about Eaton’s disappearance, and said that her friends have offered a 50,000 euro ($56,000) reward for information leading to Eaton being found.

“We are determined to keep searching until we find her. As in all cases when someone goes missing, the most important information can come from local residents and other holidaymakers or conference attendees who may have observed something on Tuesday afternoon that could assist the search,” the Institute said.

A family spokesperson told INSIDER via email that Greek authorities are helping in the search, and formally requested help from the German and US governments in finding Eaton.

By Monday afternoon, the Searching for Suzanne campaign had raised more than $34,000 to pay for additional search costs.