2 American teenagers reportedly accused each other of killing an Italian police officer in a cocaine deal gone wrong

Mourners pay tribute to a slain police officer killed in Rome, Italy July 28, 2019

Two American tourists admitted to the fatal stabbing of an Italian military officer, but not before accusing each other of the crime, NBC News reported of police documents.

Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, and Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth, 18, were first accused of stabbing the officer on Friday morning in what has since been reported to be a drug bust gone wrong.

Rega was stabbed eight times and left on a street close to the teens’ upscale hotel near Rome’s Tiber River.

When they were interrogated separately, both of the suspects blamed the other for the stabbing, according to a document viewed by NBC, though Elder recognized the large knife that was seized from their hotel room as his own and confirmed it was the murder weapon.

According to reported statements by police, the killing of the 35-year-old officer, who had recently returned to work after his honeymoon, was the result of a drug deal gone awry.

Elder and Hjorth had bought drugs from an Italian man but found “they weren’t real drugs,” and went to get their money back, The New York Times reported, citing police.

However, they couldn’t find the seller, the Times reported, so they instead confronted a different Italian man, who had pointed out the seller, and stole his backpack, with his phone inside. When the man called his phone to recover his bag, the teens demanded “100 euros and a gram of cocaine,” police reportedly said.

The three then agreed to meet near the Americans’ hotel, police told the Times, and the man missing his backpack called the carabinieri, so two plainclothes officers went to the meeting in his place.

The officers tried to recover the backpack but a fight ensued, which is when police reportedly said Elder stabbed Rega eight times.

Natale Hjorth, who can understand Italian, told investigators that officer Rega identified himself as a Carabinieri officer while on the phone, but Elder, who doesn’t speak the language, said the officer did not, according to the report.

Rega is reportedly expected to be buried on Monday.

Mario, un carabiniere, un eroe, un ragazzo con tutta la vita davanti, era sposato da appena 40 giorni… pic.twitter.com/r2qY9bRecw — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 26, 2019

Elder’s family reportedly released a statement that said, “We are shocked and dismayed at the events that have been reported,” adding that they had not been in touch with the teen. “We write as a family to express our deepest condolences to the grieving family and community that loved Brigadier Cerciello Rega.”

Both Elder and Natale Hjorth are being held in isolation and are deemed a flight risk because they are foreign citizens, NBC reported, adding that it is unclear when the next hearing will be held.

