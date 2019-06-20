A 23-year-old American tourist was reportedly rushed to the hospital after falling from a statue in Italy during a night out drinking with friends

- source
- An American tourist, 23, is in life-threatening condition after falling from a statue in Turin, Italy early Wednesday morning.
- Local reports suggest the young man may have been climbing the statue to take a selfie.
A young American man is in critical condition after taking a fall from a statue in Turin, Italy early Wednesday morning.
According to La Repubblica, the 23-year-old had spent the evening drinking with friends at a brewery before they made their way to the Piazza Bodoni at the center of the city.
Around 1 a.m., the tourist started climbing a statue showing General Alfonso Ferrero della Marmora, a hero of the Italian wars of independence, on horseback.
“It is possible that the young man was taking a selfie,” Torino Today reported.
La Repubblica reported that the man managed to climb over the horse, but lost his balance and fell – hitting his head.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he underwent brain surgery in the afternoon for life-threatening injuries, according to Torino Today. He has since been transferred to the intensive care unit. La Repubblica reports that doctors have not given him a prognosis yet, but he is in stable condition.
The young man is the son of a manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, according to La Repubblica.
