An American tourist was kidnapped in Uganda and the suspects are demanding a $500K ransom for her release

caption The Crater Area in Queen Elizabeth National Park with view of the Rwenzori (Ruwenzori) Mountains source Martin Zwick/REDA&CO/UIG via Getty Images

An American tourist and a Ugandan driver were kidnapped by armed men Queen Elizabeth National Park in southwest Uganda on Wednesday, the Ugandan Tourism Board and Ugandan police force have said.

The State Department has not confirmed the tourist’s identity, but she was named by ABC News as 35-year-old Kimberly Sue Endicott.

Ugandan police said the armed kidnappers are demanding $500,000 in ransom for the woman’s return.

An American tourist in Uganda was kidnapped by four armed men who have demanded $500,000 as ransom, the Ugandan Tourism Board and Ugandan police force have said.

Uganda Media Centre said on Wednesday that four armed men kidnapped the woman and a Ugandan driver in Queen Elizabeth National Park in southwest Uganda, and officials are now conducting a search and rescue operation.

While the State Department has not confirmed the tourist’s identity, the woman was named by ABC News as 35-year-old Kimberly Sue Endicott.

She and the driver were abducted while with four other people, who were left stranded in the area but unharmed, Uganda Media Centre said.

Now kidnappers are demanding a ransom for Endidcott’s return.

“The kidnappers, using the victim’s phone have demanded 500,000 USD,” Ugandan police said in a press release. “We strongly believe this ransom is the reason behind the kidnap.”

Ugandan police said in the press release that this is “the first incident of its kind” in the park, and that safety measures have been put in place for local residents and visitors.

Police told ABC News that they believe the armed kidnappers might have left the national park but are still in the country.

Officers have widened their search to the neighboring district outside the national park.

The State Department told NPR that it is “aware of reports of a US citizen kidnapped in Uganda. Local security forces are responding to the incident.”