No, it’s not just you, only 1 in 9 Americans think they could actually explain what’s going on with Brexit

caption Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May source Christopher Furlong/AFP/Getty Images

The UK’s exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, is in a state of uncertainty.

Not many Americans really understand what is going on with Brexit.

Just 11% of Americans said they could “definitely explain” what is happening with Brexit, according to a new INSIDER poll.

62% of Americans admitted they could not explain Brexit or were unsure whether they could or not.

My fellow Americans, if you are baffled by the political proceedings in the UK, you are not alone.

The political turmoil in the UK over the country’s exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, has engulfed the British political system.

Almost three years after the UK public voted to leave the EU, the debate has led to rampant uncertainty about the manner of the exit for even among the most plugged-in followers of British politics. So it should come as little surprise that a majority of Americans are still scratching their heads as to what it all means, even as the deadline approaches.

According to a new INSIDER poll, 62% of Americans either freely admit that they could not or are unsure if they could explain what is happening with Brexit.

Here’s the breakdown:

38% of respondents said they could explain what is happening with Brexit 11% said they could “definitely explain” what is happening with Brexit 27% said they could “probably explain” what is happening with Brexit

of respondents said they could explain what is happening with Brexit 42% of respondents admitted not being able to explain what is happening with Brexit. 22% said they “definitely could not explain” what is happening with Brexit 20% said they “probably could not explain” what is happening with Brexit

of respondents admitted not being able to explain what is happening with Brexit. 20% of respondents were “not sure” if they could explain what is happening with Brexit.

While the Brexit process is leaving Americans confused, it doesn’t seem like the British government has a much clearer idea about what is going to happen.

Friday is the original deadline for Brexit to occur, but the EU recently agreed to a delay to the process after Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed EU exit deal was roundly rejected by Parliament. What exactly the terms of the exit will be now is unclear.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) want to cancel Brexit altogether, some want to send the question back to the people for a second vote, some want a more aggressive deal than May’s proposal, while others still want a deal in which the UK is more closely aligned to the EU.

But none of those ideas were able to garner a majority of MPs’ support during votes on Wednesday, leaving the entire Brexit process up in the air.

May has even offered to resign after Brexit is delivered as a way to win members over to her deal, but the gambit appears to have been unable to break the deadlock.

Given the wild negotiations and seeming stalemate over the Brexit process, it may be no surprise that a large swath of Americans are left scratching their heads.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,086 respondents collected March 22-23, 2019, a margin of error plus or minus 3.13 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.