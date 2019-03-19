67% of Americans don’t know what Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump actually do in the White House

caption Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump source Win McNamee/Getty Images

The vast majority of Americans say they have no idea what first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner do in the White House, a new INSIDER poll found.

Both top White House advisers have reportedly maintained central and far-reaching roles in the White House, but their specific responsibilities have long remained vague.

Reports emerged recently that the president pressured his staff to give his eldest daughter and son-in-law security clearances, despite objections from senior staffers.

39% of respondents said they “definitely could not” accurately describe the couple’s job responsibilities, while about 28% said they “probably could not.” Meanwhile, about 19% said they “probably” or “definitely” could name the pair’s West Wing duties.

Ivanka and Jared helped steer President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and have reportedly maintained central and far-reaching roles since joining the administration as unpaid White House advisers.

While Ivanka has focused her public-facing work on economic policy and issues affecting women and families, Kushner’s massive portfolio has included crafting Middle East policy, tackling the country’s opioid crisis, and leading government reform and innovation efforts.

The controversial couple have become targets of intense criticism from both within the administration and from political foes.

Reports emerged recently that Trump pressured his staff to give Ivanka and Jared security clearances, despite objections from senior staffers.

Then-chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn both objected to the president’s demand that they grant the clearances so that it wouldn’t look like the Trump was inappropriately influencing the process, CNN reported earlier this month.

Trump ultimately granted the security clearances himself, according to reports, but made public statements denying any involvement.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,178 respondents collected March 16-17, 2019, a margin of error plus or minus 3.07 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.