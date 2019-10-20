11 famous Americans who aren’t as rich as you think they are

In America, there’s not just a divide between the rich and the poor – there’s also a growing divide between the wealthy and the ultra-wealthy.

Not all rich people with household names are part of the 0.01%. That’s especially true of entertainers. Despite their penchant for flashy displays of wealth, few of Hollywood’s elite are actually billionaires. Scandals, divorces, and even presidential campaigns have depressed the net worths of other people on this list.

Keep reading to learn more about the ultra-wealthy Americans who aren’t quite as wealthy as most people assume they are.

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of The Walt Disney Company cofounder Roy Disney, is only worth $120 million, according to her own reports.

That makes her worth less than the company’s current CEO, Bob Iger, who has a net worth of $690 million, according to Forbes estimates. Abigail Disney has previously criticized Iger for being overpaid.

“The internet says I have half a billion dollars and I might have something close to that if I’d been investing aggressively,” Disney herself told the Financial Times in June. “I’m roughly around $120 million and I have been for some time now.”

Disney has given away $70 million of her personal fortune over the past 30 years.

Disney is a well-known and outspoken critic of the wealth divide in America. In June, she was among a group of 19 ultrawealthy Americans who signed an open letter to the 2020 presidential candidates expressing their collective support for a moderate wealth tax on the 1%.

Tiger Woods was on track to become a billionaire before his 2009 sex scandal; now, he’s worth only $800 million.

Woods has made more than $1.5 billion since entering professional golf in 1996, including $116 million from on-course winnings, Forbes estimates.

Woods lost millions in endorsements deals after news of the scandal broke. Sponsors AT&T, Gatorade, Gillette, Golf Digest, and Tag Heuer all dropped him. Woods also paid ex-wife Elin Nordegren a $100 million divorce settlement, further depressing his net worth.

Woods’ earnings have since rebounded. The golf star signed a $200 million deal with Nike in 2013, Business Insider previously reported.

Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer might be trying to become America’s second billionaire president — but he isn’t anywhere near as wealthy as our current chief of state.

Steyer, 62, is worth half as much as President Trump, but still far more than any other current candidate, according to Forbes. Steyer made much of his $1.6 billion fortune managing his hedge fund, Farallon Capital.

Steyer will likely be even less wealthy by election day. He plans to use $100 million of his own fortune to fund his presidential campaign, Business Insider previously reported.

Taylor Swift was upset that she wasn’t given the opportunity to buy her masters, but she might not have been able to afford them anyway.

Swift’s masters – along with her former label Big Machine Records – sold for a combined $300 million to Scooter Braun, Business Insider previously reported.

According to Forbes, Swift has an estimated net worth of $360 million – and that’s not including the final earnings from her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, which was the highest-grossing tour in US history. Such success makes Swift one of the world’s highest-paid celebrities and one of the richest female singers.

Talent manager Scooter Braun — Swift’s “worst-case scenario” — is only slightly wealthier than the musician herself.

Braun manages the careers of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Zac Brown Band, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Eyed Peas, and J Balvin. Braun has “broken more new artists than any other music executive in the last decade,” he says on his personal website. He also has stakes in Uber, Spotify, Songza, Casper, Waze, and Pinterest through his company SB Projects, according to his personal website.

Braun has a net worth of about $400 million, Fox Business reported, citing Celebrity Net Worth.

Kris Jenner may be the “momager” of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s worth far less than daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

Jenner has a net worth of $90 million, Insider previously reported, compared with $370 million for Kardashian West and $1 billion for Kylie Jenner.

Forbes estimated that Jenner made $11.5 million in 2016, including her salary for her starring role and executive producer credit on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and her 10% cut of her kids’ earnings as well.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s net worth stands at only $1.7 billion.

While a billion-dollar fortune is nothing to scoff at, compare Sandberg’s net worth with that of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s – about $69 million, per Forbes’ latest estimates.

According to Forbes, Sandberg also took the company from $56 million in losses in 2008, when she assumed leadership, to $22.1 billion in profits by 2018. She has also been fiercely defending the platform as scandal after scandal comes to the light.

Chris Hughes helped start Facebook, but his net worth pales in comparison to the billions the other cofounders are worth.

Zuckerberg is Facebook’s wealthiest founder at $69 billion; Eduardo Saverin is worth $10.5 billion and Dustin Moskovitz is worth $11.5 billion.

Hughes’ net worth? Only about $400 million, according to a Forbes report in July.

In 2012 – the same year Facebook went public – Forbes reported that his net worth was $700 million. In 2016, Forbes again dropped his net worth, this time to $430 million.

Since his Facebook days, he started a social network for nonprofits, which he sold a year later. In 2012, he bought the magazine New Republic for $5 million, then sold it in 2016.

In May, Hughes made headlines after writing an Op-Ed in the New York Times calling for the breakup of Facebook.

Despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s impressive filmography and decades in the biz, the actor’s net worth reportedly only totals about $245 million.

Commonly considered one of the finest actors of his generation, DiCaprio has starred in record-breaking hits like “Titanic.”

He is known for being an enviromental activist and has donated money to various environmental and humanitarian causes around the globe. Reports put his personal fortune at about $245 million.

Despite being a member of the Hilton family, heirs to the billion-dollar Hilton hotel empire, Paris Hilton’s personal net worth is reportedly only $300 million.

Her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, opted to donate 97% of his fortune (about $2.3 billion as of 2007) to charity upon his death.

Still, the former heiress has done well for herself. She has a retail empire that includes 50 stores, and has 23 different fragrances that bring in over $2.5 billion a year, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2018. Her net worth is about $300 million, according to Town and Country.

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players to ever live, but her earnings aren’t on par with the cash her male counterparts command.

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, has a reported net worth of $220 million, with career earnings of $132 million. Williams, on the other hand, has a net worth of about $180 million and career earnings of $88.6 million.