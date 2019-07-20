Americans love these 10 award-winning cars

caption 2019 Jeep Wrangler. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

On Thursday, Kelley Blue Book revealed the 10 most-awarded vehicles from the 2019 model year.

Honda dominated the list, taking four of the top-five spots.

Nine of the 10 vehicles received a rating from Kelley Blue Book users of at least four points out of a possible five.

The car-research site Kelley Blue Book ranks vehicles in a wide range of categories, from inexpensive SUVs to the best cars for families.

Customers also appear to love the cars that made the list. Nine of the 10 vehicles received a rating from Kelley Blue Book users of at least four points out of a possible five.

These are the 10 most-awarded vehicles from model-year 2019, according to Kelley Blue Book.

10. Toyota Tacoma

caption 2019 Toyota Tacoma. source Toyota

KBB staff rating: 4.3/5

KBB user rating: 4.1/5

KBB’s analysis: “With a long history of accolades that reflects its legendary reliability, the Toyota Tacoma continues to be a truck that you can depend on in the long run. For 2019, the Tacoma had the highest anticipated resale value of any midsize truck and celebrates its five-year run as the vehicle with the overall best resale value. It also finished at the top of its segment for five-year cost-to-own data.”

9. Hyundai Santa Fe

caption 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. source Hyundai

KBB staff rating: N/A

KBB user rating: 4.9/5

KBB’s analysis: “The Santa Fe is all-new for 2019, and is more spacious, more stylish, and more family-friendly than ever before. It offers a lot of value, which is one of the reasons why it was named one of our 12-best family cars of 2019, as well as one of our 10-best SUVs under $30,000. The Santa Fe also boasts strong five-year cost-to-own data.”

8. Hyundai Veloster

caption 2019 Hyundai Veloster. source Hyundai

KBB staff rating: N/A

KBB user rating: 5/5

KBB’s analysis: “The new-for-2019 Hyundai Veloster isn’t just a fuel-efficient small car with distinctive styling. In N form, it’s also a high-performance car that you can get into for less than $30,000. We named the Veloster N our sports-car best-buy and one of the 10 coolest cars under $30,000, and the Veloster was named one of our 10 coolest cars under $20,000.”

7. Volvo XC40

caption 2019 Volvo XC40. source Volvo

KBB staff rating: 4.7/5

KBB user rating: 5/5

KBB’s analysis: “Volvo’s subcompact luxury SUV has the unique styling, tech-forward amenities, and commitment to safety that Volvo is known for, in a vehicle that slots in below the XC90 and XC60. For 2019, it was not only the subcompact luxury SUV best- buy, but we also named it the best-buy best new model.”

6. Subaru Crosstrek

caption 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. source Subaru

KBB staff rating: N/A

KBB user rating: 4.6/5

KBB’s analysis: “The Subaru Crosstrek is a small but mighty crossover that gives you the all-season practicality of ground clearance and all-wheel drive, plus the city-friendly size that makes it easy to maneuver around town. There’s even a plug-in hybrid version available. The Crosstrek offers even more practicality, earning a best resale-value award, as well as having strong five-year cost-to-own numbers.”

5. Honda Accord

caption 2019 Honda Accord. source Honda

KBB staff rating: 4.7/5

KBB user rating: 4.6/5

KBB’s analysis: “Following a complete redesign last year, the Honda Accord continues its award-winning ways in 2019. It is our midsize-car best-buy for 2019, and is also one of our 10-best sedans under $30,000, a best resale-value award-winner, and a five-year cost-to-own winner.”

4. Honda Odyssey

caption 2019 Honda Odyssey. source Honda

KBB staff rating: 4.6/5

KBB user rating: 3.6/5

KBB’s analysis: “The Honda Odyssey is such an impressive vehicle we called it not only the best minivan on the road, but the best family car ever – and appropriately, it was named to our best family-cars list for 2019. Honda’s minivan contains clever, thoughtful features for the family, and continues to be the best vehicle in the segment. High praise for the Odyssey continued throughout the year, as it was our minivan best- buy, and it earned high scores for resale value and five-year cost-to-own data.”

3. Honda CR-V

caption 2019 Honda CR-V. source Honda

KBB staff rating: 4.8/5

KBB user rating: 4.2/5

KBB’s analysis: “The CR-V is Honda’s best-selling model, and a perennial award-winner that has already added more trophies to its collection for 2019. It was named as KBB’s compact SUV best-buy, as well as one of KBB’s 12-best family cars, 10-best SUVs under $30,000 and 10-best all-wheel-drive vehicles under $30,000.”

2. Honda Civic

caption 2019 Honda Civic. source Honda

KBB staff rating: 4.6/5

KBB user rating: 4.4/5

KBB’s analysis: “The Honda Civic offers mass appeal, with sedan, hatchback, and coupe body styles that pique the interest of practical-minded buyers and enthusiasts alike. The Civic has been named our small-car best-buy every year since the award’s inception and has also been lauded for strong five-year cost-to-own numbers. It was also one of KBB’s best sedans under $30,000 and one of the 10 coolest cars under $20,000.”

1. Jeep Wrangler

caption 2019 Jeep Wrangler. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

KBB staff rating: 4.4/5

KBB user rating: 5/5

KBB’s analysis: “The top vehicle on this list is the 2019 Jeep Wrangler, an American classic that was all-new last year. Jeep did an admirable job of making the Wrangler more capable, more refined, and more fuel-efficient without losing any of what makes this vehicle an icon. The Wrangler has received accolades in both Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited (four-door) form. Its soft top and trail-ready nature make its inclusion as one of our 10-best SUVs under $30,000 a no-brainer. But the Wrangler also boasts some practical appeal, boasting best resale-value awards and five-year cost- to-own awards with both two and four doors.”