Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are the most trusted leaders in America on coronavirus right now. Trump is not.

caption Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gov. Andrew Cuomo source Reuters/Joshua Roberts, Reuters/Mike Segar

Americans trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York the most when it comes to official guidance on the COVID-19 outbreak, a new Insider poll shows.

We asked respondents: “When it comes to the official advice regarding coronavirus, please rate how much you trust the following messengers on a scale on 1 to 5.”

Fauci and Cuomo received the highest marks with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin receiving the lowest average scores.

Americans trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York the most for official information and guidance on the COVID-19 outbreak, a new Insider poll shows.

Insider asked poll respondents to rate ten top Trump administration officials and governors on trustworthiness.

According to our poll, 1 means strongly distrust, 2 meaning somewhat distrust, 3 meaning neither trust nor distrust, 4 meaning somewhat trust, and 5 meaning strongly trust. Participants were asked to mark “NA” if they were unfamiliar with the person.

Respondents gave Dr. Fauci an average score of 3.84 out of 5 for trustworthiness. Fully 40% gave him a top score of 5, which is nearly double the next highest-rated person, and all told, 86% gave him a 3 or higher, which is vastly higher than anyone else.

out of 5 for trustworthiness. Fully 40% gave him a top score of 5, which is nearly double the next highest-rated person, and all told, 86% gave him a 3 or higher, which is vastly higher than anyone else. Cuomo received an average score of 3.29 out of 5. Three-quarters of respondents gave Cuomo a score of 3 or higher, and 22% gave him 5 out of 5.

out of 5. Three-quarters of respondents gave Cuomo a score of 3 or higher, and 22% gave him 5 out of 5. Global health Ambassador Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus task force response coordinator, got a score of 3.14 out of 5. About three in four respondents gave Birx a score of three or higher.

out of 5. About three in four respondents gave Birx a score of three or higher. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California got an average score of 2.97 out of 5. Just shy of 70 percent of people gave Newsom a score of 3 or higher.

out of 5. Just shy of 70 percent of people gave Newsom a score of 3 or higher. Former Vice President and likely 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden got an average score of 2.76 out of 5. About 31% of respondents rated Biden a 4 or 5, 27% a 3 of 5, and 42% a 1 or 2.

out of 5. About 31% of respondents rated Biden a 4 or 5, 27% a 3 of 5, and 42% a 1 or 2. Vice President Mike Pence was rated a 2.65 out of 5 on average for trustworthiness. About a third of respondents rated him a 1.

out of 5 on average for trustworthiness. About a third of respondents rated him a 1. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was rated 2.62 out fo 5.

out fo 5. President Donald Trump was scored 2.56 out of 5 on average. Fully 44% of respondents rate Trump a 1 out of 5 compared to 20% who rated him a 5 out of 5. The largest group of people – 55% – rated Trump as a 1 or 2.

out of 5 on average. Fully 44% of respondents rate Trump a 1 out of 5 compared to 20% who rated him a 5 out of 5. The largest group of people – 55% – rated Trump as a 1 or 2. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin got the lowest score out of the 10 officials, rating 2.52 out of 5 on average.

Dr. Fauci, a legendary figure in public health and Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, has served under six presidents since 1984 in various capacities and was one of the leading doctors on the frontlines of the AIDS crisis.

Fauci has consistently been one of the most public-facing and trusted voices on the coronavirus crisis – often appearing at odds with the White House’s more optimistic messaging in the process.

But Fauci’s blunt explanation of the strict scientific facts, calm but no-nonsense demeanor, and subtle sense of humor both in White House briefings and congressional hearings have received rave reviews from the public and made him a household name.

And while Cuomo was previously considered a somewhat divisive figure in New York politics best-known for his incessant feuding with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, respondents felt he’s risen to the occasion during the current crisis.

As the governor of one of the hardest-hit states, Cuomo has been rewarded for massively expanding New York’s testing capacity, aggressively combatting the virus with business closures and social distancing, and his daily PowerPoint pep talks to New Yorkers in his press conferences.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,136 respondents were collected March 25, 2020, a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.