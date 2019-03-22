Americans no longer need a visa to travel to Brazil. Here are 13 photos that will make you want to book a flight.

caption Salvador is one of the most colorful cities in Brazil. source hbpro/Shutterstock

US citizens have had to purchase a $44 e-visa to visit Brazil since January 2018.

But starting June 17, Americans will no longer need a visa to travel to the nation.

Citizens of Canada, Australia, and Japan will also be granted visa-free entry.

Brazil is known for its lush rainforests and lively Carnival festival, among other highlights.

The country is also home to numerous natural sights, like Iguazu Falls, Pedra do Telégrafo, and more.

If you’ve been considering a trip to South America, this summer might be the perfect opportunity to take one.

Beginning June 17, Americans will no longer need to purchase a $44 e-visa to travel to Brazil. The same goes for citizens of Canada, Australia, and Japan.

Visitors will be able to remain in the country for 90 days, with an option to extend their stay to 180 days, giving them ample time to explore Brazil’s lush national parks, historical sites, unique cities, and more.

From Iguazu Falls to Pedra do Telégrafo, here are 13 photos that will make you want to book a flight sooner rather than later.

The Iguazu Falls are a sight to behold.

caption These waterfalls are located along the border between Brazil and Argentina. source Nido Huebl/Shutterstock

Located on the border between the Misiones province in Argentina and the state of Paraná in Brazil, Iguazu Falls is comprised of approximately 275 waterfalls. The majestic stretch of waterfalls is almost three times as wide as Niagara Falls and nearly twice as tall.

Christ the Redeemer is an extremely popular tourist attraction.

caption Christ The Redeemer stands 124 feet tall. source REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Made of reinforced concrete and covered in soapstone tiles, the iconic Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ stands 124 feet tall while its arms stretch 92 feet wide.

The view from the statue is stunning.

caption You can see the city of Rio, Brazil, from the top of Corcovado. source dmitry_islentev / Shutterstock

Christ the Redeemer was built on top of Corcovado Mountain at an elevation of 2,300 feet. The mountain is located within Tijuca National Park and overlooks the city of Rio, providing travelers with a great view no matter where they stand.

A vast array of wildlife lives within the Amazon rainforest.

caption Squirrel monkeys are one of the many animals that live in the Amazon. source Nick Fox/Shutterstock

The Amazon rainforest spans eight South American countries, in addition to French Guiana, and stretches 1.4 billion acres. But, despite its massive size, around 60% of the rainforest is in Brazil.

In Brazil, visitors trekking through the rainforest or taking a cruise on the Amazon River have the chance to see macaws, squirrel monkeys, viper snakes, poison dart frogs, pink dolphins and more.

The city of Salvador is full of Brazilian history.

caption Pastel-colored buildings line the streets of Salvador, the capital of Bahia state. source hbpro/Shutterstock

According to TripAdvisor, the historical city is often called “The Capital of Joy,” a reference to the weeklong Carnival celebrations that take place there each year.

Salvador’s streets are also lined with colorful buildings from the 17th and 18th centuries.

Walk on sand dunes at Lençóis Maranhenses National Park.

caption The park is located in Maranhão along Brazil’s north Atlantic coast. source MS Mikel/Shutterstock

The park is famous for its white sand dunes that form during Brazil’s dry season, particularly in October and November, that turn the area into a desert-like landscape.

Depending on the season, you can even swim at the park.

caption Enjoy a dip in clear lagoons surrounded by sand dunes. source Shutterstock/vitormarigo

Lençóis Maranhenses gets up to approximately 78 inches of rainfall every year, which pools into clear blue lagoons in the valleys between the sand dunes.

According to Smithsonian magazine, the best time to see these lagoons is between July and September.

Indulge in a Caipirinha while you’re in Brazil.

caption The Caipirinha is the national cocktail of Brazil. source Cary Wagner/Sun Sentinel/MCT via Getty Images

Brazil’s national cocktail is made from cachaça (a Brazilian distilled spirit made from sugarcane), lime, and sugar.

If you’re wondering how to correctly pronounce it before you order one, you can learn right here.

If wine is more up your alley, plan a trip to the town of Bento Gonçalves.

caption Bento Gonçalves is home to one of Brazil’s many wine regions. source Kleyton Kamogawa/Shutterstock

Brazil’s wine country, which includes the town of Bento Gonçalves, is the perfect place to sip Brazilian wines, taste locally-grown grapes, and go on guided walking tours of vineyards.

Create an optical illusion at Pedra do Telégrafo.

caption This cliff is actually located pretty low to the ground. source Hristo Rusev/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Even if you’re afraid of heights, you might be able to handle a trip to this iconic location.

Pedra do Telégrafo is a cliff that, in photos, appears to be situated way above the mountains and shoreline below. But, in reality, the rock is actually only about 3 feet tall and juts out over solid ground.

The Museu do Amanhã, or Museum of Tomorrow, is worth a visit — even if you don’t go inside.

caption The Museu do Amanhã translates to “Museum of Tomorrow” in English. source Nido Huebl/Shutterstock

The eye-catching building was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and inspired by a local botanical garden.

Inside, the museum is full of work that “combines the accuracy of science with the expressiveness of art,” according to its official website.

Hop inside a cable car up Sugarloaf Mountain to see Rio de Janeiro from above.

caption Take in 360-degree views of the city. source Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

To get to the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain, you’ll have to take two cable cars. According to TripSavvy, cable cars run every 30 minutes or when the car is full. The rides last about three minutes each.

Paraty is a small Brazilian town that you don’t want to miss.

caption Many buildings in Paraty are white with colorful accents. source Tupungato/Shutterstock

Surrounded by lush jungle, this coastal city is filled with cobblestone streets, white buildings with colorful accents, and 17th and 18th-century architecture.

Travelers often flock to Paraty to visit the town’s historical center, and taste local cuisine, such as moqueca, a fish stew made with coconut milk and onions, and pasteis de camarão, dough pockets filled with shrimp.