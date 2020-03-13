Photos of ravaged grocery stores show how people are panic-buying across the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

As the novel coronavirus sweeps the US, Americans have begun panic-buying groceries.

Americans have begun sharing images online of their local grocery stores.

Images of empty shelves, long lines, and overflowing carts paint an astonishing picture of the mass hysteria exploding in the US.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The novel coronavirus has swept across the US, infecting 1,800 and leaving mass hysteria in its wake. With more than 30 states declaring a state of emergency in response to the outbreak, Americans have flocked to stores to stockpile food, water, household essentials, and cleaning supplies.

Americans across the country have begun sharing photos while shopping at supermarkets – images of empty shelves, long lines, and overflowing carts paint an astonishing picture of the anxiety exploding in the US.

In New York, California, Texas, and Pennsylvania, shelves usually stocked with food items, essential household products, and cleaning supplies were completely barren. Food items that were less likely to spoil like canned food, instant ramen, rice, and pasta appeared to be flying off shelves.

The governor of PA ordered a #lockdown in my county beginning today. I needed groceries regardless & this was just bad timing – everyone is #panicbuying. This was my grocery store last night. At least I was able to stock up on wine! #FridayThoughts #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/VNHp67qS1M — Cara Mia????????????‍♀️ (@CaraMiaSG) March 13, 2020

Some panic buying in Texas. No ramen. 1/x pic.twitter.com/rLc7qfgrli — Mamasan_MM (@MamasanMm) March 9, 2020

In the wake of the pandemic, toilet paper and water have become hot commodities – people have begun purchasing the products in bulk.

I’ve been to Costco in Washington DC twice in the last week. People are panic-buying water so fast that the stores can’t keep it on the shelves. Limit per membership was 5 cases, now it’s just 2. No one knows how to prepare and there’s no official instruction. Very grim. pic.twitter.com/bXbnc44rRj — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) March 11, 2020

With people stockpiling large amounts of essentials, stores have resorted to limiting the number of certain items customers can purchase at a time.

I'm not scared of COVID-19, I am concerned, but not scared.

However, I am terrified of panicked masses hoarding supplies. Take what you need but nothing more. #PanicBuying leaves the elderly and immunocompromised even more at risk. All actions have consequences. Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/jqrHtvC3K6 — Brandi Hayes (@Bhayes_603) March 13, 2020

Shoppers are limited to just one package of toilet paper, paper towels, and water. An employee told me some people got aggressive and upset when told about the limits on these items. #coronavirus #panicbuying https://t.co/EkHSLygfYt — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) March 13, 2020

With supermarket lines going out the door and around buildings and parking lots, it’s not hard to see how stores have been completely plundered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Costco Line: ????Governor: Cancel all gatherings with >250 people to slow the spread of #COVID19 ????People: Let’s all go to Costco at the same time ????To reduce transmission of the #coronavirus, you need other people to wash their hands (with SOAP) too#PanicBuying#CanyonCountry pic.twitter.com/7Xr1jzCGIp — Laurel Coons ???????????? (@LaurelCoons) March 12, 2020

Popular grocery chain Trader Joes seemed particularly hard-hit in New York. According to one user who spoke to a Trader Joes employee, the crowds flocking to the store are the worst he’d ever seen.

Trader Joe's at 8 AM this morning in downtown Brooklyn. An employee told me in his 10 years working here, even during multiple blizzards, he's never seen a line like this. pic.twitter.com/Q0ToO890Sx — Jordan Winters (@EJordanWinters) March 13, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people stock up on supplies like non-perishable food and essential house goods – but only if you’re at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. Those most vulnerable to the novel virus include elderly people and individuals who have chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, according to the CDC.

Many supermarket shoppers who have begun to hoard these goods may not need to. Some Twitter users pleaded with the public to be conservative in their purchases, buying only what they need and to leave food and supplies for those who need it the most.

I'm not scared of COVID-19, I am concerned, but not scared.

However, I am terrified of panicked masses hoarding supplies. Take what you need but nothing more. #PanicBuying leaves the elderly and immunocompromised even more at risk. All actions have consequences. Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/jqrHtvC3K6 — Brandi Hayes (@Bhayes_603) March 13, 2020

It’s important to note that not all supermarkets and grocery stores are experiencing such high volumes of shopping – several New Yorkers Insider spoke with reported that their local stores were not overcrowded and were regularly restocking.