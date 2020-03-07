Several of my colleagues report racist microaggressions in the wake of coronavirus, and they’re not alone. Here’s why racism and xenophobia spread with infectious disease.

caption New York City subways, like the one pictured here on January 23, 2020, have become a place where several Asian-Americans have experienced microaggressions. source Getty/NurPhoto

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, it has infected more than 95,000 people.

What’s also spreading are xenophobic and racist attacks against people of Asian descent, including microaggressions, or indirect expressions of intolerance like rude comments or dirty looks.

A number of Business Insider employees have experienced or witnessed microaggressions in recent weeks.

Josue David Cisneros, a University of Illinois professor who studies the link between racism and disease, said that America’s history of anti-immigrant rhetoric plays a role.

A novel coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 3,250 people and infected more than 95,000 on every continent except for Antarctica. (The vast majority of cases are in China.) There have been at least 11 reported deaths in the US so far. But the disease isn’t the only thing spreading.

Many Americans are already dealing with another kind of flare-up: xenophobia and racism. There have been reports of blatant verbal and physical attacks around the world, from men trying to push a woman off her bike in the Netherlands, to a man in London being punched and kicked as he walked down the street. But what’s impacting thousands more people of Asian descent are microaggressions, or indirect expressions of intolerance.

In general, microaggressions are common. A recent survey by Glassdoor of 1,100 US employees found that 61% had witnessed or experienced workplace discrimination based on age, race, gender, or LGBTQ identity. Add into the mix fear, rumors, and misinformation about a deadly, contagious disease, and the results are grim.

Although microaggressions can be subtle, their effects are real. Research published in the US National Library of Medicine from 2015 of 405 young adults of color found that experiencing microaggressions increased incidence of depression and suicidal ideation.

Unfortunately, I didn’t have to look any further than my colleagues to find examples of racism and xenophobia in recent weeks.

Bryan Pietsch, an editorial fellow at Business Insider who’s Korean-American, got on the subway in Brooklyn Thursday morning. As soon as he boarded, a middle-aged woman covered her mouth, glared at him, and then moved away.

“Her obviously covering her face and shooting me a dirty look just because I was standing near her made me feel disappointed,” Pietsch said. “It did make me concerned about how other people were interpreting the situation. If they saw her doing that, did that make them more concerned about my presence in the crowded car?”

Emily Park, an animation fellow at Business Insider who’s Korean-American, was on the subway in Manhattan on Monday when she cleared her throat. A woman stared at her for several moments and then promptly got up and moved seats farther away.

“I’d heard of other Asian people experiencing something like this, but I hadn’t yet, so it just felt kinda bad,” Park said.

Alana Yzola, a senior producer at Business Insider, said she was recently in an Uber driving through Flushing, when her driver locked the doors and said “there are a lot of Chinese here, you have to be careful,” apparently referring to catching the coronavirus, which they had been discussing. Uber is investigating the incident.

Jennifer Hernandez, a customer success specialist at Business Insider, was getting off the PATH train from New Jersey to New York City and boarding an elevator when, she said, she witnessed a troubling interaction. She was on the elevator with 3 white males and one woman of Asian descent, all of them apparently strangers. The 3 men started talking about the coronavirus, with one commenting about how the spread was likely related to “all the disgusting food Chinese people eat.” The Asian woman became visibly uncomfortable and upset, Hernandez said, eventually speaking up and defending Chinese food and culture.

Microaggressions toward people of Asian descent are becoming more common nationwide in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. A woman in South San Francisco sneezed into her elbow in a hallway in a hospital, where she was getting a flu shot, when a middle-aged white woman yelled a racist slur at her, NPR reported. Kids in Ontario thought it would be fun to play a game of testing one of their Asian peers for coronavirus, TIME reported. Some parents in Melbourne refused to let Asian doctors at one hospital treat their kids. Across France, the hashtag “#JeNeSuisPasUnVirus” or “I am not a virus” has gained traction in response to a slew of racist comments and attacks. A similar hashtag, “#NoSoyUnVirus” has taken off in Spain.

Racism and xenophobia spreads with infectious diseases

What is it about the rise of an infectious disease that makes for the spread of xenophobia or racism? Josue David Cisneros, professor at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has studied this phenomenon.

“It is not surprising that a new disease leads to public fear, stigma, and the scapegoating of certain kinds of people because we tend to understand these events through our past disease rhetoric, which is rooted in fear, stigma, scapegoating,” Cisneros told Business Insider.

“Some of the US’ first immigration laws were targeting Chinese immigrants because they were seen as racial, cultural, and biological threats, for example the Chinese Exclusion Act,” Cisneros said. “Perceived biological threat is tied to a perceived cultural threat.”

A recent example is President Trump’s 2018 speech where he said undocumented immigrants “infest” the US. Cisneros added that anti-Chinese rhetoric, in particular, dates back to the 19th century, and has continued even as recently as the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the swine flu outbreak of 2009.

Lehigh University researchers found, for example, that media coverage of the SARS outbreak propagated negative images of Asians, which in turn led to “detrimental” emotional effects. “Rather than focusing on relief efforts by the government and actions taken to contain the epidemic, mainstream media chose to simply expose and repeatedly accuse the Asian population of initiating the spread of SARS,” the researchers found.

During the swine flue outbreak, fearmongering against people of Mexican descent was rampant, according to Cisneros. In 2009, NBC News reported on a number of talk show hosts saying xenophobic and racist things about Mexicans and people of Mexican descent.

Stanford University Graduate School of Business professor Hayagreeva Rao and former student Sunasir Dutta led a study on the relationship between infectious diseases and views on immigration. The study had 2 groups: one wasn’t primed, while another was primed, to read about the new strains of flu. Those who were primed to think about the flu were less likely to support immigration.

“What our study shows very clearly is that exposure to discourse about contagious disease activates xenophobic tendencies in people,” Rao said in an article on the university’s blog.

“Somebody’s contaminating the water supply, somebody’s contaminating the food – these kinds of rumors are very common,” Dutta said. “And sometimes, they lead to violence.”

Despite the increase in racist and xenophobic microaggressions and attacks in early 2020, James Heimowitz, president of the China Institute, a nonprofit in New York City, told Business Insider that he feels those acts are not representative of what most people feel.

“While racism certainly exists in America, my overall impression and observation is that the majority of people are coming together and trying to collaborate during this global health crisis,” he said.