16 American commoners who married into royalty

She is not the first American “commoner” to marry into royalty.

For example, Grace Kelly married the Prince of Monaco in 1956.

From Princess Grace to Queen Noor of Jordan, there is a long history of Americans marrying into the royal family of another country.

In honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – and their new addition, Archie – here are 15 other Americans who have paved the way to nobility.

Grace Kelly married the Prince of Monaco, thus becoming the Princess of Monaco.

caption Kelly in 1956, one month before her wedding day. source Keystone/Getty Images

Grace Kelly is one of the most famous actresses of the 20th century. She met her future husband, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, during a photo shoot. They had three children: Princesses Caroline and Stephanie, and Prince Albert. The two were married from 1956 until Kelly’s tragic death in 1982, when she suffered a stroke and crashed her car.

Kelly is still part of our cultural zeitgeist. Nicole Kidman portrayed the princess in the biopic “Grace of Monaco” in 2014, and Miranda Kerr’s wedding dress in 2017 was inspired by the timeless beauty of Kelly’s.

Marie-Chantal Miller became the Crown Princess of Greece after marrying the Crown Prince of Greece, despite Greece not having been a monarchy since 1973.

caption Marie-Chantal Miller. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Marie-Chantal Miller, also known as the Crown Princess of Greece, is more than just a princess. She is the founder of her own children’s clothing brand, called Marie-Chantal, and a mother of five. In fact, her oldest daughter just celebrated her 21st birthday in July.

Marie-Chantal has been married to Pavlov, the Crown Prince of Greece, since 1995 after a six-month engagement. Her dress was a pearl-encrusted custom Valentino that allegedly cost $225,000.

Wallis Simpson married Edward VIII — the king of England until he decided to abdicate the throne for love.

caption Simpson was one of the first-ever divorcées to marry into a royal family. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is making news not only for being an American marrying into the royal family, but also for being a divorcée. That said, she’s not the first divorced American woman to do so – that distinction goes to Wallis Simpson.

Simpson began an affair with the Edward VIII while she was still married to her second husband. When they decided to marry, the Church of England didn’t approve, as they wouldn’t accept divorcée marriages if the ex-spouse was still alive. Edward VIII, then king, was faced with a choice: the crown or love. He famously chose love and abdicated the throne in December 1936. He was then made Duke of Windsor by his brother and successor, King George VI.

Rita Hayworth married the son of a sultan, but it didn’t last.

Hayworth was another very famous actress during the 20th century. Before her royal wedding, she was known as the “Love Goddess,” and it is said that this was a reason why Prince Aly Khan pursued her after her divorce from Orson Welles. Khan’s royalty stemmed from his father, Aga Khan – a direct descendant of Muhammad – whose role in Islam was similar to the pope’s in Catholicism.

Their marriage resulted in a daughter, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, but it only lasted two years. Hayworth went on to get married twice more: to singer Dick Haymes, and then movie producer James Hill.

Christopher O’Neill married a Swedish princess — but he’s still Mr. Christopher O’Neill.

caption On their wedding day in 2013. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

While O’Neill was born in London, he holds dual-citizenship for the USA and the UK. He married Princess Madeleine in 2013, and they are expecting baby number three.

O’Neill himself has never taken a royal title, and is therefore officially known as Mr. Christopher O’Neill.

Lee Radziwill, Jackie Kennedy’s younger sister, married a Polish prince.

caption Lee Radziwill. source Reg Burkett/Getty Images

Caroline Lee Radziwill is an American socialite and former actress, known for her impeccable sense of style (she was named to the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 1996). She has been married and divorced three times – in 1959, the same year that she divorced her first husband, Michael Temple Manfield, she married Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill of Poland. They had two children together, Anthony and Tina, and were married for 15 years. She later married Herbert Ross, but divorced in 2001.

Lisa Halaby married the King of Jordan, making her Queen Noor.

caption Lisa Halaby, aka Queen Noor. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lisa Halaby was married to King Hussein of Jordan from 1978 until his death in 1999. Formerly an urban planner, the two met at an airport dedication to the King’s late wife, Queen Alia. They were engaged after a six-week courtship and had four children together: Prince Hamzah, Prince Hashim, Princess Iman, and Princess Raiyah.

Queen Noor became the first American-born queen of an Arab country. She needs constant protection – King Hussein survived over 25 assassination attempts.

Ariana Austin married an Ethiopian prince she met at a club, Prince Joel Makonnen, the great-grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie I.

caption Joel Makonnen is the great-grandson of the last Ethiopian emperor. source Courtesy of Dotun Ayodeji

The two originally met in a nightclub in DC, but he didn’t tell his girlfriend he was a prince until much later. The two got married in September in an over-the-top event that lasted five days and included over 300 guests. She’s now known officially as Princess Ariana Makonnen.

Alexandra Miller married Prince Alexandre von Fürstenberg, but it isn’t her family’s first brush with royalty.

caption Alexandra Miller. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Millers are essentially a royal family in their own right: Alexandra is Marie-Chantal of Greece’s younger sister, making her brother-in-law the future king of Greece. Her ex mother-in-law is famous fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg.

Miller married Prince Alexandre von Fürstenberg in 1995, had two children, and then divorced in 2002. She’s now known as a furniture designer, and was the creative director of Diane von Fürstenberg’s company DVF.

Hope Cooke married the last King of Sikkim, the smallest kingdom in Asia.

Hope Cooke married the Crown Prince Palden Thondup Namgyal in 1963, after meeting him as a college student traveling through India – they married two years later.

When the prince was named king of the tiny Himalayan nation, she became Her Highness Hope La, Gyalmo of Sikkim. However, Sikkim was annexed into India in 1975, and the king was put under house arrest. They divorced in 1980, though Cooke had already moved back to the US with her children. The king died from cancer two years later.

Kelly Rondestvedt became Her Highness Hereditary Princess Kelly of Saxe-Coburg und Gotha when she married a German prince.

Before becoming a German princess, Rondestvedt was an investment banker in NYC, which is where she met her now husband, Prince Hubertus of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. He’s the prince of an area in Bavaria called Saxe-Coburg und Gotha, which his family ruled over until 1918.

They married in 2009 and just welcomed their third child in February.

Fun fact: King George V changed the name of his house from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor in 1917, due to anti-German sentiment caused by WWI.

Sarah Butler married the Crown Prince of Iraq, becoming Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid.

caption Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid. source Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Her husband, Prince Zeid bin Ra’ad, is part of the Jordanian House of Hashemite, as well as the Crown Prince of Iraq (though Iraq no longer has a monarchy). That aside, marrying him in 2000 made her Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid.

They have three children and live in New York.

Before becoming a princess, she worked for the UN, in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

Kendra Spears married the great-grandson of a Sultan, whom she was introduced to by Naomi Campbell.

caption With her husband on their wedding day in 2013. source Getty Images

Spears, now known as Princess Salwa Aga Khan, was allegedly introduced to her husband by Naomi Campbell. She was a very successful model before becoming a princess.

While she is an official princess, she’s not a royal one. Her husband’s family is part of the historical Iranian royal dynasty, but they don’t have any role in government and don’t rule over a specific geographical area.

Her and her husband live in Switzerland and have two children.

Olivia Wilde married an Italian prince when she was only 19.

caption Now she’s happily engaged to Jason Sudeikis. source Getty

Olivia Wilde married Tao Ruspoli, the son of Prince Alessandro Ruspoli, 6 months after she met him in 2003. The two were married until 2011, when Wilde filed for divorce. She has said that getting married so young “stunted her growth.”

Now, Wilde has two children with actor Jason Sudeikis: Otis and Daisy.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry of Wales in May 2018. They recently welcomed their first child, Archie.

caption Markle and her fiancé Prince Harry the day they announced their engagement. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is one of the most famous examples of an American finding love with a royal. She and Prince Harry celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2019.

While Prince Harry is only sixth in line to the throne, she’s still had to make a lot of sacrifices to marry into the British royal family, like her blog, her acting career, and one of her rescue dogs.

Markle is not only American and divorced, but also biracial. The royal family’s support and acceptance of their relationship has been seen by many as an indicator that the monarchy is open to change and evolving with the times.

Markle and Harry announced the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, and revealed his name two days later.

German Prince Casimir Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn married American model Alana Camille Bunte in a German castle in June 2019.

caption Prince Casimir zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and Alana Bunte in 2017. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Luisa Beccaria

The couple met four years ago in London, and have been engaged since 2017, according to People. The Prince is descended from James II of England and grew up in Austria.

The two were married in a German castle straight out of a fairytale.