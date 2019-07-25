There’s no strong evidence that essential oils do anything, but a third of Americans believe in them anyway

A new INSIDER poll found that 34% of American adults believe in the health benefits of essential oils.

Similarly, 31% believe in the health benefits of aromatherapy.

But the actual science behind essential oils is shaky and many studies on them are poorly conducted.

Essential oils are a billion-dollar industry in the US, and the market is growing.

In the age of both stress and wellness, it’s no surprise that essential oils – fragrant plant-derived oils touted as stress-relievers and holistic cure-alls – have exploded in popularity.

A new INSIDER poll found that just over a third of Americans believe in the health benefits of essential oils Likewise, 31% of respondents said they believe in aromatherapy, a pseudoscientific practice predicated on smelling aromatic substances, including essential oils, in order to improve overall well-being.

The poll asked over a thousand respondents, “If any, which of the following unproven ideas, paranormal phenomena or general beliefs do you believe to be credible?,” allowing survey-takers to select from a list of 15 choices, including options like “The health benefits of aromatherapy” and “The efficacy of crystal healing,” as well as “None of these.”

Two-thirds of those who believe in essential oils were female, and most were middle-class or lower-income. Nearly 40% were aged 45-60, and over a quarter were millennials.

Essential oils have been praised by celebrities from Kelly Clarkson and RuPaul – and everyone seems to have a high school acquaintance who’s slinging products for multi-level marketing companies that sell essential oils.

Jonathan Jarry, a biological scientist and science communicator at McGill University, told INSIDER that much of the science cited by essential oil evangelists is poorly done. “There are over 28,000 scientific journals in existence, so if you want to find someone to publish a bad study, it’s not difficult,” Jarry said.

The language used to advertise essential oils is often ambiguous. If a product is said to “support cardiovascular health,” consumers might extrapolate to think it means “lowers blood pressure” or “prevents heart attacks,” Jarry explained.

It’s also occasionally outright misleading. In 2014, the FDA issued warning letters to popular essential oil companies, such as Young Living and doTERRA, for using specious marketing to sell their products – including claims regarding their oils’ effectiveness in preventing or treating the deadly Ebola virus.

Nonetheless, the market for essential oils is on a swift upward trajectory. According to market research firm Statista, the global market value of the industry is expected to increase from $17 billion in 2017 to $27 billion in 2022. In the US, the essential oils market is estimated to increase from $4.7 billion in 2019 to $7.3 billion in 2024.

The promise of a natural treatment free from side-effects is enticing – but without rigorous research backing corporate claims, scientists are reluctant to sanction the use of essential oils.

“Interventions need to be properly tested before they can be endorsed,” Jarry told INSIDER.

“Just because you feel a little bit better smelling lavender for half an hour does not mean any underlying clinical problem is being treated.”

