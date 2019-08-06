I tried Marco’s Pizza, which was named the ‘best pizza chain in America,’ and found that it mostly lived up to the hype.

caption I visited Marco’s Pizza to see why so many Americans love it. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Marco’s Pizza was recently named America’s “Pizza Chain of the Year” for 2019, per Harris Poll EquiTrend Study.

And so, I visited Marco’s Pizza’s location in West Sacramento, California, to see why so many Americans like this chain so much.

During my visit, I ordered a small cheese pizza, a small pepperoni pizza, cheesy bread, and dessert for under $35.

Both of the pizzas were composed of a specialty sauce and fresh crust that both tasted homemade and they had a unique, garlicky flavor that made them stand out from other chains’ pies.

The Cheezbread was delicious and had plenty of garlic flavor. Although the Cinnasquares dessert was tasty, I don’t think it was worth the $5.99 price tag and I probably wouldn’t order it again.

Overall, the eatery was clean and organized and the staff was kind and courteous. Plus, the food was tasty and fairly affordable.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to getting pizza, everyone has their favorite, go-to spots. For many, that spot is Marco’s Pizza, a fast-food pizza chain with hundreds of locations around the globe.

Recently, the Ohio-based franchise earned the title of “Pizza Chain of the Year,” per Harris Poll EquiTrend Study’s survey of more than 77,000 people. Considering Marco’s beat out other popular pizza chains, I was curious about what made this eatery so special.

So I visited a Marco’s Pizza location to figure out why people love it so much – and I was quite impressed.

I visited the Marco’s on Lake Washington Boulevard, which sits on the far corner of a strip mall in West Sacramento, California.

caption The chain was nestled among some trees. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

This is the only location within a 25-mile radius of me and it is located in West Sacramento, California.

That said, there are more than 800 Marco’s Pizza locations throughout over 30 US states, Puerto Rico, India, and the Bahamas. The franchise expects to open its 1,000th location sometime this year.

I thought the exterior of the building was very simple and minimal.

caption It was minimally decorated. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

To me, it didn’t look like a stereotypical pizzeria franchise – there were no flashy neon signs, checkered tablecloths, or arcade games in sight.

Inside, the decor had a modern, minimalist look to it.

caption The staff was very friendly. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

From the moment I walked in, I was greeted by several team members who were willing to answer any questions I had. This was off to a great start – excellent customer service always deserves high marks in my book.

The space was fairly small and very clean. The color scheme was simple and featured red, white, and green accents – which probably represent the colors of Italy’s flag. This would make sense since Marco’s Pizza was founded in 1978 by Italy native Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco.

The menu was posted above the cashier on a glowing, LED display, complete with changing photographs showcasing its food and specials.

caption There were delicious-looking photos on the center screen. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

The menu was easy to read and I appreciated the tasty-looking photos of food. Behind the cashier, you could see into the kitchen. I admired this open-kitchen layout because I liked being able to see my pizzas being made.

There were plenty of places to sit and the chain wasn’t too crowded.

caption The tables and chairs featured light wood and were spaced out fairly well. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I noticed six wooden tables with four seats each filled the majority of the restaurant. Two larger six-seater tables were perched against the wall under a single flatscreen TV.

Even though I visited during weekend lunch hours, the restaurant wasn’t busy at all. My friend and I were one of only three other customers. Of course, this is a fairly new Marco’s location (it opened about two months ago), so it seems fair to assume many people haven’t heard about it yet.

Gigantic glass windows lined the right side of the room and allowed natural light to illuminate the dining area.

caption The place was filled with natural light. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I was impressed with how bright the eatery was. The windows overlooked Marco’s outdoor eating area and part of the parking lot.

There were plenty of places to sit on the patio, plus large umbrellas to provide shade on a sunny day.

caption That said, the views of the parking lot weren’t that impressive. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

If it was a little nicer out, I might’ve opted to enjoy my food in the patio area, though the views of the parking lot and the rest of the strip mall weren’t too appealing.

The eatery’s wine and beer options were also on display.

caption There was beer on tap and some canned wines. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

This location had a few beers (some on tap) and a variety of canned wines available for purchase. It’s worth noting that not all of Marco’s Pizza’s locations serve alcohol.

Although I’m a huge fan of pairing pizza and beer, I stuck to water during my visit.

The location also had a self-serve beverage station for customers to enjoy unlimited drink refills.

caption The brand had plenty of Pepsi fountain drinks. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

The fountain-beverage machine was clean and placed in front of a sign about Marco’s Pizza’s ingredients. It says the dough is “made fresh every day” and the sauce is made from “vine-ripened Roma tomatoes.”

Next to the drinks there were also napkins and shakers filled with grated Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes.

The menu was well-organized and easy to read.

caption The menu was laminated, too. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

After I walked in, the cashier gave me a hand-held, laminated menu to review from the comfort of my table.

The menu provided a decent range of options, including six specialty pizzas, two local-delights pizzas, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and sides. The prices, calories, and descriptions of each item were clearly listed.

I ordered a small Pepperoni Magnífico pizza, a small cheese pizza, a Cheezybread, and the Cinnasquares dessert for a total of about $34.

caption The pizzas came in small boxes that seemed easy to take on-the-go. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

With tax, all of the food came to $34.28 – and this is with a $2 discount that the cashier added to my order due to some current promotion on specialty pizzas. I was pleasantly surprised by this discount since I didn’t have a coupon or know the deal existed.

Even though we were dining in, our food came in to-go boxes by default. We also got plates, utensils, and napkins. I was excited about the small boxes because I anticipated having some leftovers to bring home.

My small cheese pizza cost $8.99 and came with six slices.

caption The slices were all about the same size. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

The cheese was piping hot when I opened the box and the pizza was cut fairly evenly.

Per Marco’s Pizza’s website, its dough is “made fresh in store every day” — and I could taste it.

caption The crust wasn’t too dense and it wasn’t too chewy, either. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Marco’s boasts using freshly made dough and I could tell, especially when comparing this crust to other ones I’ve eaten over the years. Each slice had the perfect bite to it without being too dense or chewy

The crust had a fluffy, buttery flavor, but still held up to the gooeyness of the cheese mixture. Even though cheese hung off the sides of pizza slice, nothing fell off while I was eating.

Marco’s “Italian family recipe” pizza sauce also tasted very fresh and homemade to me.

caption The brand uses a recipe crafted by its founder. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Marco’s uses an original pizza sauce that’s recipe was crafted by its founder, Giammarco. According to Marco’s, the sauce is made in-store every day and consists of Roma tomatoes and “imported herbs and spices,” though they aren’t specific about which ones.

To me, the signature sauce tasted like someone had smashed tomatoes by hand and seasoned them very well. I felt like I could taste tomato, oregano, thyme, garlic, and other herbs with every bite.

The verdict? I loved it.

After getting my fill of the classic cheese pizza, I tried a slice of Marco’s pepperoni pie.

caption The pepperoni was evenly spread across the top of the pizza. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

It turns out Marco’s Pizza doesn’t do your run-of-the-mill pepperoni pie. Instead, the chain has its signature “Pepperoni Magnífico” pizza, which is topped with a mix of both old-world pepperoni and classic pepperoni. And yes, there’s a difference between the two.

Classic pepperoni is sometimes called “American-style” pepperoni. It’s one of America’s favorite toppings and the one that most people are used to seeing on pizzas around the US. It’s usually red-colored and has a medium spiciness.

On the other hand, old-world pepperoni is smaller than American-style pepperoni. It is also said to contain residue from the natural casings that it is cured in, which cooks quickly under the high heat of an oven. This causes the pepperoni edges to curl inward and form crispy cups that provide an extra level of flavor with every bite.

I found the old-world pepperoni had a spicy, bacon-like flavor that worked well with the pizza.

caption Where has this pepperoni been all my life? source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Between the crunchiness and smokiness of the pepperonis, the meltiness of the cheese, and the garlicky flavor coursing through every bite, Magnífico pizza quickly won me over.

The pizza was definitely a little bit on the greasier side, which I’m sure can be attributed to the fat from the meat and cheese. But this is pizza we’re talking about – greasiness is a given.

Marco’s Cheezybread was one of the better cheesy breads I’ve eaten.

caption It also came in a box. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I’ll be honest: I’m not usually one to order cheesy breads at a pizzeria, but I know it is a menu staple for a lot of American pizza chains, so I gave it a try.

It was served with pizza sauce and ranch dressing for dipping, though I replaced the ranch with extra sauce.

Upon opening the box of Cheezybread, I was hit with the intoxicating aroma of garlic.

caption The bread was loaded with melted cheese. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I later learned that the eatery’s Cheezybread is baked with the same three-cheese blend used on its pizzas. This bread is also topped with garlic sauce and what appears to be sprinkles of pepper, Parmesan, and other seasonings.

The texture of the bread itself was similar to the pizza crust, though it appeared to be a bit airier. I can envision this being the perfect complement to a salad if someone wanted to order something slightly less greasy than a pizza.

The bread was cut into convenient dipping-sized slices.

caption The sauce came in a dipping cup. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Once again, Marco’s signature sauce was a highlight for me. I seriously considered using the cheese bread as a spoon for the sauce. I was very grateful I’d asked for a second cup of sauce to take home with me – it was that good.

I was already pretty full by the time we got to dessert.

caption The dessert came with a packet of icing. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

It was now time for Marco’s signature cinnamon-loaded dessert – the Cinnasquares. Fortunately, they were still warm even after I took my time to eat my pizza.

Marco’s Pizza’s menu describes its Cinnasquares as “fresh-baked, buttery pastry topped with cinnamon and sugar, served with a side of vanilla icing.” They reminded me of a more elegant version of cinnamon-sugar toast I used to eat for breakfast when I was a kid.

Sadly, the packet of icing was messy to use and didn’t distribute evenly on my squares.

caption I drizzled the icing all over the dish. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

The plastic packaging was messy to work with and the icing didn’t spread evenly over each cinnamon square. I would have preferred if the icing came in a small cup for easy pouring or dipping.

It was tasty, but I could have done without it — I felt it was too basic of a dessert for the $5.99 price tag.

caption The dessert was cut into bite-sized pieces. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I felt a little disappointed that this dessert didn’t have much of a “wow factor” to it. I expected there to be pockets of cinnamon distributed throughout the bread like a cinnamon roll, but the flavor was only really present on the top of the dessert.

The Cinnasquares were tasty and made me feel nostalgic, but I probably wouldn’t order them again, especially since for a few bucks more, I could get another small cheese pizza.

Still, I think people who are a fan of treats like churros might enjoy this dessert. I would also say this is a great option for a family or group of friends to share since it was pre-cut and easy to pull apart.

Overall, I understand why so many people love Marco’s Pizza so much.

caption I was able to enjoy delicious food at a fairly affordable price. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I was highly satisfied with the taste and price of this chain’s mainstay – pizza. One six-slice Pepperoni Magnífico pie was $12.99, which rounds out to about $2.17 per piece. Some may feel that’s on the pricey side for a pizza chain, but I’d argue it’s so worth it when you consider the quality and impressive flavors of Marco’s ingredients.

Between the superb customer service, quality ingredients, great-tasting food, and reasonable prices, Marco’s Pizza really won me over. I’ll definitely consider venturing to this West-Sacramento location again and eating at Marco’s Pizza in the future.

In the meantime, I’m thankful that the chain delivers.