A 10-year-old opera singer received a standing ovation from the ‘AGT’ judges and audience for her take on a classic aria

A 10-year-old opera singer stunned NBC’s “America’s Got Talent’s” judges and audience members with her impeccable rendition of a Puccini aria Tuesday.

Emanne Beasha got all yeses from the four judges. Simon Cowell added that she is “absolutely fantastic.”

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Emanne Beasha received a standing ovation from the judges and audience members after her performance of an opera classic on Tuesday night’s episode.

The 10-year-old charmed the judges with her bright smile and vibrant personality.

“I’m so nervous,” she told them after walking onto the stage.

When judge Julianne Hough asked the North Port, Florida native who she was there with, Emanne said with her parents and her two brothers.

“Oh, so you’re the angel?” Hough asked when she confirmed that she was the only girl.

“Sometimes,” Beasha answered with a smirk.

They also talked about her father’s ice cream company, which allows Beasha to have her favorite flavors (“salted caramel, coffee, and chocolate chip mint”) whenever she wants.

When it was her turn to sing the Puccini aria, “Nessun Dorma,” her impeccable technique stunned the audience members and judges almost immediately.

“That was unbelievable,” judge Simon Cowell said. “Your dad’s got the best job in the world – it must be magic ice cream – and then you come along and just do that. You are absolutely fantastic.”

Judge Howie Mandell then asked Beasha how someone her age gets into that kind of music. She explained that her maternal grandmother used to listen to it, so now they listen to it together.

“The whole audience was like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me,’ you’re that talented,” judge Gabrielle Union said. “You’re just a star.”

Beasha received yeses across the board – with a request from Hough to “share some ice cream together.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Watch Beasha’s performance below.