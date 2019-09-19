Kodi Lee, a 22-year-old blind and autistic singer, just won ‘America’s Got Talent’ — watch his emotional final performance

- source
- Freemantle Media/NBC
- Kodi Lee, who’s blind and autistic, was crowned the winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday and gave an emotional final performance on the show.
- Sitting at a white piano, Lee performed “You Are the Reason” with the Grammy-nominated singer Leona Lewis.
- Lee’s skillful piano playing and strong vocals wowed the judges, including the notoriously hard-to-please Simon Cowell.
- During Lee and Lewis’ duet, members of the audience got emotional and started swaying back and forth in their seats.
- The singer has been making waves on the show since he performed an evocative piano rendition of “A Song for You” during his audition and received the coveted golden buzzer.
