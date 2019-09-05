The Amex Business Platinum is one of the best credit cards for business owners, and it’s offering a welcome bonus up to 100,000 points right now

source The Points Guy

If you’re a small business owner who travels frequently, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express is worth a look.

It does have a high annual fee of $595, but it offers a long list of perks including up to $200 in airline fee credits each year, up to $200 in annual Dell statement credits, and airport lounge access.

Currently, the card is offering a welcome bonus of up to 100,000 Amex points: 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 after you spend an additional $15,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months.

That’s a lot of spending for the average consumer, but it could be an easy threshold to meet depending on your business.

100,000 Amex points are worth as much as $2,000 when you redeem them for travel with Amex or with Amex airline or hotel partners.

This welcome offer is available until December 4.

If you own a small business and value luxury travel benefits, the Business Platinum Amex could be a great fit. While it does have a high annual fee of $595, you get a lot in return, from annual statement credits for airline incidental fees and Dell purchases to airport lounge access to complimentary elite status with Hilton and Marriott.

Business Platinum offer details

The card is now offering an elevated welcome bonus of up to 100,000 Amex Membership Rewards points. It’s divided into two tiers:

50,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first three months

Another 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 in the first three months

This is a limited-time welcome offer, only available until December 4, so make sure to apply by that date if you’re interested.

To earn the full bonus, though, we’re looking at $25,000 in spending in three months. If your business is on the small side or you’re just starting out, that sum may not be reasonable – and we strongly advise against spending more than you can comfortably afford just to earn points. But if your business can easily rack up at least $25,000 in expenses in three months, the Business Platinum‘s current offer is a great way to maximize your spending.

Read more: The best small busines credit cards

Keep in mind that we’re focusing on the rewards and perks that make these credit cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which can far outweigh the value of any rewards.

When you’re working to earn credit card rewards, it’s important to practice financial discipline, like paying your balances off in full each month, making payments on time, and not spending more than you can afford to pay back. Basically, treat your credit card like a debit card.

How much is this offer worth?

Travel website The Points Guy values Amex Membership Rewards points at 2 cents apiece, so 100,000 points would be worth $2,000. That valuation factors in the various ways you can use these points. The most valuable redemption options are available by transferring points to Amex travel partners, which include airlines like Delta and Virgin Atlantic and hotels such as Hilton and Marriott.

You can also redeem your Amex points for travel directly through the Amex Travel website, and as a Business Platinum cardholder, you’re eligible for a 35% points rebate when you pay with points to book first-class or business-class flights, or any class of service with your selected qualifying airline (you get to select one each year).

Business Platinum Amex card benefits

The Business Platinum card earns 5 points per dollar on flights and prepaid hotels booked at Amex Travel, and 1.5x points on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to one million additional points per year). It earns 1 point per dollar on everything else. Other business credit cards are generally a better option for your company’s smaller daily expenses, but the Business Platinum can be a lucrative choice if you’re booking travel through Amex.

Other card benefits include:

Up to $200 in airline incidental fee credits each year

One year of Platinum Global access from WeWork if you enroll by December 31

Up to $200 in Dell statement credits each year

Airport lounge access via the American Express Global Lounge Collection – Centurion Lounges, International American Express lounges, Priority Pass Select lounge membership, Delta Sky Club access when you’re flying Delta

Up to $100 credit to cover the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Complimentary Hilton Gold status

Complimentary Marriott Gold status

Read more: Amex Business Platinum review