Amex cardholders are the most satisfied in Singapore, while DBS and POSB considered ‘better than most’

Not all credit cards were created equal, so it really matters if yours is the right one for your spending habits.

A study of credit cards in Singapore has found that customer satisfaction levels vary widely across the major card issuers, with customers of American Express, DBS and POSB expressing the highest satisfaction.

The research, conducted by marketing insights firm J.D. Power, found that overall satisfaction with Singapore’s eight major credit card issuers has fallen in 2019.

Based on a 1,000-point scale, the 2019 Singapore Credit Card Satisfaction Study measured satisfaction in six factors: interaction, rewards, credit card terms, communications, benefits and services, and key moments.

This year, overall satisfaction level fell six points to 712.

With a score of 755, American Express was the only issuer to receive five “power circles”, which indicates a rating of “among the best” on the ranking.

Both DBS and POSB were given four “power circles” each, which translates to a rating that is “better than most”.

And while Citibank, OCBC, UOB and Standard Chartered were all given three “power circles” and a rating of “about average”, the scores for UOB and Standard Chartered fell below the study’s average of 712. Only one bank – HSBC – received two “power circles”, which gives it a classification of “the rest”.

J.D. Power said in a statement that the top-ranked brands in its study happened to also have the highest ratings for being customer-driven.

People have many cards, but many spend only on one primary card

On average, Singapore cardholders have four credit cards, but 77 per cent of their total credit card spend is with their primary card, J.D. Power found.

In addition, 44 per cent of cardholders say they have used only their primary card in the past year, up from 27 per cent in 2018.

This behaviour is even more pronounced among millennials, with close to half (48 per cent) saying that they have used only their primary card in the past year.

“It is essential for cards to be the front of wallet, given this notable development,” J.D. Power said.

High forex rates discourage travellers from spending overseas

The study of 2,805 credit cardholders fielded in August and September also found that as many as 70 per cent of Singapore cardholders don’t use their cards overseas because of high transaction fees and exchange rates charged by their card issuers.

Coupled with the risk of fraud, Singapore cardholders still prefer to forgo higher overseas spend reward points to use cash when they travel. Around 50 per cent of total spend abroad is still done via cash, the study found.

Anthony Chiam, a J.D. Power regional practice leader in Asia and Australia for global business intelligence, called this a “missed opportunity for credit card issuers to fully capture overseas spending”, especially given Singaporeans’ love for travel.

“It should be a cause for concern, given the rapid availability of other payment choices in the market,” Chiam said.

Many benefits, but only a few are useful

In addition, the study found that despite the large variety of benefits credit cardholders have access to, most people utilise just a small portion of the benefits on offer.

According to J.D. Power, 89 per cent of cardholders are aware of these benefits, but 72 per cent of cardholders use just three or fewer of the benefits offered.

But that’s not to say that credit card benefits are unappreciated – more than half (64 per cent) have used discounts or special privileges offered by their card issuers’ strategic partners.

“Given that benefits are critical to customer acquisition and engagement, issuers must make sure they remain relevant by keeping up with the changing preferences of cardholders,” the firm said.

