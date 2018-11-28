Leaked plans show AmEx is opening another new luxury airport lounge — this one is aimed at American Airlines loyalists

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

One of the best perks that comes with the Platinum Card® from American Express is that you can access a ton of airport lounges.

The best are AmEx’s own Centurion Lounges, currently located at nine major airports – and opening at three more next year.

Plans to open a fourth new lounge next year – at Charlotte Douglas International Airport – have leaked online.

American Express plans to open a sprawling new Centurion Lounge in Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to a City of Charlotte meeting agenda that was posted online.

One of the best perks that comes with the Platinum Card from American Express is extensive access to airport lounges throughout the world.

There are more than 1,200 lounges throughout AmEx’s Global Lounge Collection, including several different categories.

However, the best by far are AmEx’s own Centurion Lounges, which are available in major airports across the US and Hong Kong.

AmEx currently operates eight Centurion Lounge locations in the US – and one in Hong Kong.

The Charlotte lounge represents the latest step in an aggressive push by AmEx to expand its network of airport lounges and the list of Platinum Card benefits.

Charlotte would host the fourth new lounge announced this year for a 2019 opening – following New York-JFK, Denver International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport. In addition, the Dallas-Fort Worth location reopened following a renovation and expansion project.

AmEx tends to open the lounges in airports that serve as hubs for major airlines or, in the case of airports like New York-Laguardia and Las Vegas’ McCarren International Airport, airports that see high numbers of passengers or business travelers. Charlotte, which serves as the second largest hub for American Airlines – behind Dallas-Fort Worth – is no exception. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, American Airlines moved nearly 25,000,000 passengers through Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the 12-month period ending in August.

In an e-mailed statement provided to Business Insider, AmEx stopped just short of officially announcing the new location:

We are always looking at opportunities to bring our premium Centurion Lounges to more airports across the globe and are working closely with the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as this location is certainly of interest for both us and our card members. We hope to have plans to announce soon.

Access to the Centurion Lounge is complimentary for AmEx Platinum and Centurion Card members with up to two guests. Card members can purchase access for additional guests.

In addition to Centurion Lounges, Platinum cardholders can access Delta Air Lines-operated Sky Clubs whenever flying with Delta, more than 1,200 independent lounges through the Priority Pass Lounge Network, and 11 “International American Express Lounges” at airports in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Sydney, and, most recently announced, Melbourne.