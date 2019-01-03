There’s only one week left to sign up for AmEx’s limited-edition rose gold credit card

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

When American Express reintroduced its Gold Card this fall, the card got a fantastic set of improvements to its rewards earning scheme and suite of benefits.

As part of the overhaul, AmEx unveiled a new chic, gold-colored metal version of the card, similar to the Platinum Card’s design. AmEx also introduced a limited-edition rose gold variation of the card – it was so popular that AmEx encountered shipping delays.

Current and new users are able request either the regular or the rose gold card. However, the latter option goes away on January 9.

That means that this is the last chance to get the rose gold version of the card.

Also going away January 9: a unique limited-time bonus for new members. If you don’t have the Gold Card and open one by then, AmEx will “pick up the tip” when you dine out. During the first three months, new card members will get 20% back on US restaurant charges – in the form of a statement credit – up to $100 total.

Learn more: Amex is issuing a limited-edition rose gold version of its brand-new Gold Card – here’s how to request one in 5 minutes

That’s in addition to the standard welcome bonus of 25,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $2,000 in the first three months. Some people may be targeted for a higher bonus.

The new Gold Card earns 4x Membership Rewards points per dollar spent at US restaurants, as well as on the first $25,000 spent each calendar year at US supermarkets (and 1x point after that). It also earns 3x points on flights booked directly through the airline, and 1x point on everything else.

That makes it among the most competitive cards for restaurants and supermarkets in the US – since it’s possible to get more than 1¢ of value for each Membership Rewards point, the value is more than 4% back.

Learn more: AmEx Platinum cardholders can potentially get the $200 airline fee credit twice in their first year – here’s how

The Gold Card features several other benefits, too. Cardholders can get up to $120 in dining credits a year – split into $10 chunks each month – when they use their cards to order food through Grubhub or Seamless, or at The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and participating Shake Shack locations. That’s in addition to a $100 airline fee credit each calendar year.

The card’s annual fee is $250, but between the annual credits and the rewards, it should be easy to earn enough value to more than make up for that.