Amex is offering select cardholders $40 back when they spend at least $200 with Delta, but it’s not available for long

- Amex Offers are deals for Amex cardholders – they get you cash back or bonus points on purchases with select retailers. Amex cards like the Platinum Card® from American Express and the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express are eligible.
- One of many currently available Amex Offers is $40 back on a Delta purchase.
- To earn the offer, you need to spend at least $200 with Delta Air Lines.
- Not everyone will be eligible for this Amex Offer, as these deals are targeted, and everyone will see different offers in their account.
- This Amex Offer is only available until September 5.
Until September 5, eligible Amex cardholders can get $40 back when they spend at least $200 with Delta.
If you have an Amex card and you have a flight to book, check to see if you’re targeted for this Amex Offer with Delta. If you have the offer in your Amex account, it could be worth seeing if the airline can accommodate your travel plans, so you can earn some cash back.
If you see this offer in your account, make sure to read the fine print so you’re aware of any requirements or exclusions, such as needing to meet the spending requirement with one purchase.
How Amex Offers work
Amex Offers are targeted, which means that not everyone will see the same deals when they log in to their account. The more Amex cards you have, the better your chance at having a certain offer.
You need to add the offer to your Amex account before you make the purchase in order to get the bonus Amex points or the $40 cash back. Here’s how you do that:
- Log in to your online Amex account.
- You’ll see icons in the top right for each of the cards you hold. Click which one you want to find offers for.
- Once you’re viewing the correct card, scroll down on the main account page. Keep scrolling and click “View All” to see all available offers on that card.
- When you find one you want to use, click “Add to Card.” If you want to confirm that it’s been activated, click the
- “Added to Card” tab.
- Repeat for each card you have.
Amex Offers aren’t the only reason to consider an Amex credit or charge card, but they’re a valuable perk, especially since offers change all the time and you can find deals from brands like Levi’s, Starbucks, Adidas, and Best Buy.
If you don’t have an Amex card, here are some great ones to consider:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express – It has a $550 annual fee, but more perks than just about any other rewards credit card. Get up to $200 in Uber credits each year, up to $200 in airline incidental fee credits each year, and up to $100 in Saks credits each year. You’ll earn 5x points on flights booked directly with the airlines or Amex Travel, and get access to various airport lounges. (It would be ideal if you were targeted for this Delta Amex Offer on the Amex Platinum, since the card earns 5x points on flights purchased directly from airlines.)
- American Express® Gold Card– If you eat out, this card can be a very rewarding option, because it earns 4x points at restaurants. You also get up to $10 each month in the form of statement credits when you make a purchase at GrubHub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shacks. There’s a $250 annual fee.
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express – If cash back is more up your alley, the Blue Cash Preferred is a great choice thanks to 6% back at US supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% back) and on select US streaming services, and 3% back on transit and at US gas stations (and 1% on back everything else). There’s a $95 annual fee.