If you have an Amex card, you could get $25 back or 2,500 points when you shop through Instacart

If you have an Amex card, you’re eligible for Amex Offers.

Amex Offers are deals for cash back or bonus points when you shop at different retailers, and they vary from cardholder to cardholder.

Some Amex cardholders are currently eligible to receive $25 back or 2,500 Membership Rewards points when they make a purchase of $50 or more with Instacart.

Even better, you can use this offer up to two times, for up to $50 back or 5,000 points.

I saw this offer attached to the Platinum Card® from American Express when I logged in to my account, but you could see it attached to a different card in your account.

Offer details

Eligible cardholders who add this offer to their account can earn $25 back or 2,500 Amex points when they spend $50 or more through Instacart, either at Instacart.com or via the Instacart app. The offer expires on December 31, 2019.

If you’re eligible for this Amex Offer, you’ll either get the cash-back or points version. In my case, I see an offer for 2,500 points back.

This offer was attached to my Amex Platinum card, though you could see it attached to another Amex card. Unfortunately, I didn’t see it on my American Express® Gold Card account – that would be ideal, since that card earns 4x points on the first $25,000 spent at US supermarkets each year (then 1x), and Instacart reportedly counts for the 4x. Still, the opportunity to earn 2,500 points is probably worth using the Amex Platinum if I decide to do some grocery shopping through Instacart before the end of the year.

Unlike some other Amex Offers, this one can be used more than once. The terms and conditions state that you can use it up to two times. So in my case, if I make two purchases of $50 or more through Instacart, I could get 5,000 Amex points. The Points Guy values Amex Membership Rewards points at 2 cents apiece for booking travel, which means that 5,000 points could be worth as much as $100.

How Amex Offers work

Amex Offers are targeted, which means that not everyone will see the same deals when they log in to their account. The more Amex cards you have, the better your chance at having a certain offer.

You need to add the offer to your Amex account before you make the purchase in order to get the bonus Amex points or the cash back. Here’s how you do that:

Log in to your online Amex account. You’ll see icons in the top right for each of the cards you hold. Click which one you want to find offers for. Once you’re viewing the correct card, scroll down on the main account page. Keep scrolling and click “View All” to see all available offers on that card. When you find one you want to use, click “Add to Card.” If you want to confirm that it’s been activated, click the “Added to Card” tab. Repeat for each card you have.

Amex Offers aren’t the only reason to consider an Amex credit or charge card, but they’re a valuable perk, especially since offers change all the time and you can find deals from brands like Levi’s, Starbucks, Adidas, and Best Buy.

