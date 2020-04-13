caption Author not pictured. source Westend61/Getty Images

Amex Offers have saved me $50 on wine purchased through Wine.com and Martha Stewart Wine Co.

I was even able to “stack” my Amex Offer for $20 off a purchase of $50 or more through Martha Stewart Wine Co. with a 40% discount code to save $58.

There are also Amex Offers for cash back with Vinesse Wines, Winc, and WineInsiders.com.

Several cash-back offers for wine purchases were attached to the Platinum Card® from American Express in my Amex account online, but Amex Offers vary so you may see different offers.

My strategy for coping with way too many hours spent alone in my apartment during quarantine is equal parts healthy and indulgent. I’m exercising more than ever before, but I’m also baking like crazy – and I’ve become accustomed to sipping wine while catching up with friends or family on a Zoom call (or while binge-watching Forensic Files II at 7 p.m. on a Friday).

I always try to maximize my purchases by using a rewards credit card that will earn me bonus points on whatever I’m buying – be it groceries or food delivery. Most rewards cards don’t earn bonus points or cash back at wine retailers, but I’ve been able to score some great cash-back deals on wine by utilizing Amex Offers.

Amex Offers for cash back or bonus points on wine

Most American Express cards have Amex Offers attached to them. You can view these offers when you log into your account, and if you have multiple Amex cards, you’ll usually find that different offers are attached to each card.

Amex Offers are also targeted, so two people with the same card won’t necessarily see the same deals. You need to click “Add to Card,” then pay with that card at the retailer in order to get the cash back or bonus points.

I have a few Amex cards, but I almost always find that the best Amex Offers are attached to my Platinum Card® from American Express. There are usually quite a few offers for cash back or bonus points at retailers like Equipment, FarFetch, and Theory, but lately I’ve also seen the following offers for wine purchases:

Spend $50 or more at Martha Stewart Wine Co., get $20 back

Spend $250 or more at Vinfolio Fine Wines, get 5,000 Membership Rewards points

Spend $50 or more at Winc, get $15 back (up to three times)

Spend $100 or more at Wine.com, get $30 back (this one appears to be unavailable now)

Additionally, the following two Amex Offers are attached to my American Express® Gold Card account:

Spend $50 or more at WineInsiders.com, get $20 back

Spend $50 or more at Vinesse Wines, get $15 back

I took advantage of the Amex Offer for Wine.com, and while I’m still not through the bottles I purchased, I just saw that Martha Stewart Wine Co. is currently running an anniversary sale for 40% off when you use the promo code “CHEERS40.” I know I’ll want more wine eventually, so I decided to take advantage.

By “stacking” the Amex Offer for $20 back with the 40% off discount code, I saved $58 on my purchase. I should be set for months to come, but if things get really dire, there are several other Amex Offers for wine I could utilize.

I really appreciate that the current Amex Offers lineup caters to the current situation, when most of us are staying home. Discounts on travel purchases like Marriott stays are great when things are “normal,” but booking future travel isn’t a top priority for everyone.

