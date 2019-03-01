I attended an exclusive dinner and discussion for Amex Platinum cardholders with one of the best chefs in the world — here’s what the once-in-a-lifetime experience was like

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

One of the perks that comes with the Platinum Card® from American Express is access to exclusive events and dining reservations via the By Invitation Only program.

While the card comes with a ton of benefits and opportunities to maximize your value – for instance, I got more than $2,000 worth of value in my first year – the By Invitation Only program is more of a luxury perk.

Tickets to these events can be costly, but they’re often once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

I recently had a chance to attend one of these events, an intimate discussion and dinner.

Here’s what it was like.

Although various banks and credit card issuers offer things like early access to concert tickets or exclusive seating at events, no brand owns the experiential space like American Express.

Since its early days issuing travelers checks in the late 1800s through its launch of a dedicated travel division in 1915 – which still exists today – American Express has kept its rise to global financial powerhouse aligned with travel and experience.

As the demand for “premium” products increased as credit and charge cards became mainstream products through the 1950s and 1960s, American Express has taken a strong approach toward providing members with exclusive opportunities.

In 2017, Amex doubled down on this by relaunching its famed Platinum Card. Facing fierce competition in the premium space from JP Morgan’s Chase Sapphire Reserve rewards credit card, American Express boosted its travel and experience platforms.

In addition to significantly expanding the network of airport lounges that cardholders can access, Amex added new benefits to the card, and began launching new programs and opportunities while expanding previously existing ones. Although the company’s Membership Rewards program continued to be valuable, it attacked the Sapphire Reserve by playing to its own strengths.

“[Amex has] stayed true to [its] origins, and as we’ve learned more about and from our card members, and seen their taste and interest evolve, we’ve strived to evolve as well,” said Janey Whiteside, EVP of global premium products and benefits at Amex, during an interview with Business Insider. “Now in 2018, we see that our Platinum card members are passionate about travel, entertainment, superior service, and have evolved in how they undertake that.”

One of the strategies was to launch a new “Global Dining Collection” benefit for cardholders. As part of this benefit, Amex partnered with hundreds of top and famous restaurants around the world. Card members can access exclusive reservation slots held for Amex, and enjoy things like off-menu perks and gifts, when making a reservation through the Platinum Card’s complimentary concierge service.

In addition, Amex developed deeper relationships with several of the world’s top chefs while expanding its “By Invitation Only” series. The company offers about 100 of these events each year, all around the world.

By Invitation Only events, which are exclusive to Platinum and Centurion card members, include things like backstage tours at concerts, special trips, VIP access to events like the Monaco Grand Prix, access to cocktail parties with thought leaders and insiders across a range of industries, and more.

I’ve written before about how the Amex Platinum Card offers a ton of value, easily enough to outweigh its annual fee. In some ways, as long as you’re comfortable floating the initial annual fee each year, the ultra-premium credit card can actually help you with frugal travel (even if that may be a stretch).

It’s important to note that the By Invitation Only events are not similarly value-producing.

These events are not free, and are targeted more for the “luxury lifestyle” set or people splurging on a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Events can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on what they are and what they entail. However, in exchange for the high cost, you’re typically able to experience something that’s truly inaccessible.

Because I’ve reported on the By Invitation Only program before, but have never experienced one, American Express invited me to attend a recent event hosted in New York City, where I’m based. Attendees at the event would have the opportunity to join an intimate, private discussion with star chef Massimo Bottura, and, later, enjoy a multi-course tasting menu and wine pairing.

Bottura is the mastermind behind Osteria Francescana, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Italy that has been named “the world’s best restaurant.” Bottura, who was featured in the first episode of Netflix’s “Chef’s Table” and in an episode of the Aziz Ansari comedy “Master of None,” is famous in the culinary world for telling the story of childhood and life in Italy through his cooking, expressing themes of art, history, family, music, and more. Described as “a poet, storyteller, and artist as much as a cook,” Bottura curates a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

Here’s what the Amex By Invitation Only event was like.

The afternoon involved a small presentation with Bottura describing the inspiration for a few of his famous dishes, and taking questions from the 20-30 of us in the audience.

caption Bottura at a similar event in Hong Kong — I wasn’t able to take photos during the afternoon event. source American Express

The talk took place in the afternoon. Later in the evening, we reconvened for dinner, which took place at the Peninsula Hotel. While there were a number of attendees, the room was laid out in a way that felt small and cozy, rather than overly large and wide open.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

As we walked in, we were handed a glass of champagne, shown our seat for the evening, and directed to a table where Bottura was greeting diners and offering a sampling of aged parmesan with a rare, aged balsamic.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The cheese was tasty, but the balsamic was unlike anything I’ve tasted before. Thick and sweet, Bottura poured a dollop in our champagne glasses — I was shocked to find that it went well (although I shouldn’t have been surprised, since the mix was made by the world’s best chef).

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Soon, we sat down. After a few opening remarks, waiters came around to pour the first of three wines…

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

…And put out some shockingly good breadsticks. I realize it’s a bit odd to focus on the breadsticks when you’re discussing fine dining, but they were incredible, perfectly crisp and buttery. The focus on even the small accoutrements showed that we were in for a treat.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Soon, the first course came out: “Aula in Tempura.” This dish was a fish-and-chips-inspired freshwater fish, fried and served with an onion carpione ice cream. The menu described the dish as intended “to remind of traditional preservation methods while looking through a contemporary lens.”

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The next course, “Insalata di Mare,”was a delicious salad filled with seafood. The menu read: “The classic Italian antipasto reinvented like a game of hide and seek where octopus, shrimp, cuttlefish, clams, oysters, bottarga, yuzu, seaweed, and aromatic herbs delight and surprise.”

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The “Baccalà Mare Nostrum” was meant to evoke the Mediterranean Sea. A baccalà filet, or a traditional Italian salted cod, floated in a “verdant broth of Vesuvian tomatoes and green olives infused with Sorrento lemons, wild oregano, and extra virgin olive oil.”

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Next was Massimo’s famous “Autumn in New York” dish, named after the Billie Holiday song and inspired by the sight of the Union Square Farmers Market. The menu described the vegetable medley as focusing on “the color and flavor palate that defines the spring season. White and green asparagus, creme fraîche, lemon jam, and aromatic herbs are accompanied with a sweet onion dashi broth.” Although it was spring, bordering on summer, Bottura told the diners “you can listen to ‘Autumn in New York’ even when it isn’t autumn in New York.”

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Then, we got to enjoy Bottura’s famous “The Crunchy Part of the Lasagna,” a dish meant to evoke the eponymous part of the traditional Italian specialty, specifically based on his grandmother’s recipe. During the talk in the afternoon, he described the painstaking process of trying to get the taste and texture just right.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Next was my favorite dish of the night: “Beautiful, Psychedelic, Spin-Painted Veal, not Flamed Grilled.” The menu described the misleading nature of the dish, “a tribute to English artist Damien Hirst.” Not actually veal, the “beef filet takes on the Tuscan tradition of grilled meat without lighting a flame.” The meat was marinated in milk, like veal, brushed with vegetable charcoal to emulate grilling, then cooked at a very low temperature to preserve the integrity of the meat. Then, it was dressed with creamed potatoes, a puree of orange and yellow peppers, a red beet reduction, and aged balsamic vinegar that Bottura brought with him from Modena.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The not-veal was probably my favorite dish. The presentation was stunning, the concept was fantastic, and the beef itself was delicious.

The last two dishes were dessert, starting with “In the Cherry Orchard,” which was inspired by ingredients found in the Modenese countryside. A cherry sorbet was blended from three local varieties of cherry. It was sprinkled with “crumble from a local chocolate and coffee delicacy called Torta Barozzi,” which represented “the rich agricultural soil while an almond-infused ricotta from the foothills of the Apennines covers the dish like the Emilian fog.”

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The final dish was Bottura’s “Oops! I Dropped The Lemon Tart,” a celebration of “the poetry of imperfection.” Bottura shared the story of this dish during the afternoon session, relating after a sous-chef accidentally broke one of the two lemon tarts he was plating. The lesson, according to Bottura, was that “in the journey of creativity, you always have to keep the door open for the unexpected.”

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Overall, the event was a fascinating example of the kinds of experiences American Express provides through the By Invitation Only program.

Massimo Bottura is an all-star of the culinary world, and card members seemed thrilled to have the chance to meet him, learn more about his process, and sample food that they otherwise might not have a chance to try, prepared by the master chef himself. While it’s not an event that I would normally see myself attending, I can easily imagine a scenario in which I would be tempted to partake (if I could afford it, of course).

This was the fifth or sixth event that Bottura had done with American Express. During a brief interview, Bottura expressed how much he enjoys doing the events:

Within minutes of reservations opening at the restaurant, we’ll be booked up for five months. It’s impossible to get a reservation. Traveling around the world and being able to offer Osteria Francescanato people who otherwise might not be able to go is something I really care about.

At the time of publication, there were 11 similar events open to registration, including two more with Bottura (in Modena and Singapore), a curated weekend away during harvest season in Napa Valley, exclusive access to the US Open and New Years Eve party in Times Square, a shopping event and conversation at the SJP pop-up shop with Sarah Jessica Parker and George Malkemus, and a four-day wine tour through Bordeaux with sommelier Daniel Johnnes.

Past events have included things like tickets to a small, intimate insider’s discussion with designer Christian Louboutin (and a shopping credit); VIP access to the Cannes Film Festival (including private lunches with prominent film critics, access to talks by film industry insiders, and a VIP invite to the American Pavilion gala); and an intimate wine tasting and dinner at the famous Per Se restaurant with chef Thomas Keller.