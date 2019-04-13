A 76ers player was seen texting on the bench while his team trailed by double-digits in Game 1 of the playoffs

source ESPN/NBA

ESPN cameras caught Philadelphia 76ers reserve forward Amir Johnson texting on the bench during their Game 1 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The incident happened during a timeout in the fourth quarter with the 76ers trailing the sixth-seeded Nets by double-digits. When ESPN returned from break, analyst Doris Burke criticized Johnson and Joel Embiid, who was sitting next to Johnson, for having the phone on the bench.

“This is really troublesome to me,” Burke said, wondering why the phone was there in the first place.

Moments later, cameras caught Johnson running back to the locker room. It’s unclear why he left the bench, or what he was texting about in the first place.

Twitter, of course, had plenty of jokes to make.

Say what you want, but Amir's not the only one phoning it in, amirite? — Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam) April 13, 2019