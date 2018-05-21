Amlife’s World Sleep Day CSR Campaign Addresses Increasing Sleeping Disorders, Amlife’s first national sleep survey reveals 9 out of 10 Malaysians Suffer Sleep Problems

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – May 21, 2018 – To mark World Sleep Day 2018 amidst an alarming increase rate of insomnia and sleeping disorders within Asia Pacific, sleep health specialist Am Life International Sdn Bhd presented its sleep care showcase to the Malaysian media.





Sleep disorders impact 45% of the world’s population. Media reports showed approximately 35% of the general Malaysian population suffer from insomnia symptoms and 12.2% have chronic insomnia.





Mr. Lew Mun Yee, President and Founder of Amlife said the company has been in collaboration with the World Sleep Society and several authoritative and prestigious organizations in the sleep technology industry to advocate sleep care initiatives.





Last year, the joint congress of World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM) and World Sleep Federation conferred the World Sleep Distinguished Award in Prague to Amlife — making Malaysia the only Asian country to receive the prestigious Award.





This year, Amlife had rolled out its regional roadshows targeting strategic audiences including the general public with sleep health talks, workshops, tips & solutions in key Asia Pacific countries – Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and now Malaysia.





Initiated by sleep health specialist Am Life International Sdn Bhd and conducted by Nielsen Malaysia, the inaugural Amlife national sleep survey 2018 indicated the average Malaysian sleeps average of 6.3 hours (recommended sleeping time should be 7 to 9 hours according to experts). The new sleep survey revealed 9 out of 10 Malaysians suffer from one or more sleep problems.

4 out of 10 take more than 30 minutes to sleep (10 to 20 minutes is normal).

6 in 10 agree that sleeping longer do not equal quality sleep.

According to the Amlife survey, the top sleep problems in the country were waking in the middle of the night (46%), feeling tired and unrested in the morning (32%), falling asleep throughout the day (31%), snoring (29%) and difficult to sleep (26%).

The survey also showed 66% say they face such problems at least once a week.

On the top causes of sleeping problems, 52% said they were affected by stress, anxiety and depression, 34% blamed it on unhealthy lifestyles and sleep habits and 25% said they spend too much time on gadgets.

As for consequences of sleep disorders, the most cited were headache (40%), fatigue (37%), trouble thinking or concentrating (37%), shoulder or neck pain (33%), as well as temperament and mood swings (26%). It is good to note 9 out of 10 Malaysians are aware poor sleep can be root cause of health issues.

43% Malaysians are unaware of having sleep problems while 33% are not acknowledging having sleeping disorders despite encountering frequent sleep problems.

The survey highlights participants’ awareness of sleep health and finds that Malaysians generally agree that it is important to seek solutions when facing sleeping difficulties; however, 40% say they do not know how. 43% Malaysians prefer natural solutions when it comes to sleeping aids.

At a press event, Amlife introduced its sleep healthcare bedding which aims to “create health from sleep” in a natural way (via no-medication, no-injection, non-invasive natural therapy) to prompt the body’s natural healing process.

Amlife bedding is touted as the first-of-its-kind home-based medical sleep health bedding which could address proper healthcare and recuperative therapy for customers when they are sleeping or resting. Amlife’s electric potential treatment mattress is 100% imported from Japan.





Amlife has mooted and co-developed with Japan technologist a sleep treatment mattress which utilises the scientifically-proven Electric Potential Therapy and Thermotherapy to promote holistic health. Essentially, the electric potential therapy restores cell to optimal functionality. The thermotherapy function is to envelop the customer with soothing and comfortable warmth to a deep sleep mode where the body can start to repair and heal itself.

Originating from Japan as early as 1928 with 40 years of clinical studies, electric potential therapy has recognised and certified by the Japan’s Ministry of Health as a medical technology that can improve the following 8 symptoms: Headache, Severe insomnia, Shoulder / neck pain, Constipation, Indigestion, Cold hands & feet, Nerve / muscle pain, Chronic fatigue.

Today, Amlife’s electric potential thermotherapy mattress has been certified by the Ministry of Health Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan as a medical equipment and is also touted as Malaysia’s largest electrotherapy centre by the Malaysia Book of Records. It has also cleared several stringent screenings including ISO 9001:2008 certification International Quality Management.

About Amlife International

Amlife was set up in 2012 by Founder & President, Mr. Lew Mun Yee amidst a surge in healthcare demands to address poor sleep quality, insomnia and suboptimal health problems globally.

With a track record in marketing healthcare services and products, Mr. Lew’s research on numerous scientifically-proven studies on the electric therapy potential brought him to Japan where he mooted and co-developed the Japanese-based technology into a ‘bedding healthcare system’.

The bedding equipment would essentially be an electric potential carbon fibre thermotherapy mattress complemented by ‘high performance health pillow’ and ‘Hokutolite blanket’ which could address proper healthcare, disease prevention and recuperative therapy for customers when they are sleeping or resting.

Amlife’s healthcare beddings, 100% imported from Japan — are au-naturale which aims to “create health from sleep” via no-medication, no-injection, non-invasive natural therapy. It prompts the body’s natural healing process, providing the most fundamental therapy for modern-day people through the “sleep healthcare” approach by tackling the root causes in our daily living habits.

Amlife’s electric potential thermotherapy mattress has been certified by Japan’s medical certification bodies (also its Ministry of Health) as a medical device. In 2017, it has been certified by the Malaysia and Taiwan Government as medical equipment. It has also cleared several stringent screenings including ISO 9001:2008 certification International Quality Management. The Japanese Ministry of Health recognized it as a medical device that can improve the following 8 symptoms: Headache, Severe insomnia, Shoulder / neck pain, Constipation, Indigestion, Cold hands & feet, Nerve / muscle pain, Chronic fatigue — while great overall for optimal functioning of the body for daily health maintenance.

Well-established in Malaysia, Amlife has ventured into Singapore & Indonesia, Taiwan, Brunei, and Hong Kong.

Amlife has been championing the cause of good sleep for health & quality of life during World Sleep Day in March annually, leading a team of healthcare professionals including international clinical doctors and sleep experts – to provide sleep education in view of insomnia and sleeping problems on the rise in Asia Pacific and globally. In 2017, the Czech Republic Society for Sleep Research & Sleep Medicine, the joint congress of World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM) and World Sleep Federation in Prague had presented the World Sleep Distinguished Award in Prague, Czech Republic to Amlife — making Malaysia the only Asian country to receive the Award for commitment to sleep promotion efforts.

